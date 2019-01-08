More evidence that Sandy Hook Elementary School had moved to Monroe, CT before the shooting massacre

We are told that on December 14, 2012, a lone gunman, Adam Lanza, went to the Sandy Hook Elementary School (SHES) in Newtown, Connecticut, where in the space of 11 minutes, shot and killed 20 first-graders and 6 adults.
We are also told that after the massacre on January 2, 2013, SHES reopened in an empty school about 7 miles away in Monroe, CT — Chalk Hill Middle School at 375 Fan Hill Rd. — until a new swanky SHES was rebuilt with a gift of $50 million from the state of Connecticut.
$50 million for an elementary school!
It turns out that asbestos-contaminated SHES had been closed years before the alleged shooting massacre (see “Sandy Hook hoax: 6 signs that school was closed before massacre”), and Chalk Hill Middle School had been abandoned and empty since June 2011 (CTPost).
Thanks to Wolfgang Halbig, a former a law enforcement officer (U.S. Customs inspector and Florida state trooper), educator (public school coach, teacher, assistant principal and principal), and nationally-recognized school safety consultant, we have documentary evidence that SHES had moved to Chalk Hill Middle School at least months before December 2012, including invoices for food deliveries to Chalk Hill but billed to SHES.
See “Wolfgang Halbig has stunning evidence that Sandy Hook Elementary School was closed months before ‘massacre’”
Recently, Mr. Halbig uncovered yet another piece of evidence.
All U.S. public schools and libraries are required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to use USAC Form 471 — a form designed to help schools and libraries to list the eligible services they have ordered and estimate the annual charges for them so that the Fund Administrator can set aside sufficient support to reimburse providers for services.
Note: USAC is Universal Service Administrative Co., which has a Schools and Libraries (E-rate) Program that provides discounts to keep public school students and library patrons connected to broadband and voice services.
Below is the FCC Form 471 for the funding year 2012 of Newtown Public Schools:
Note that the schools listed are:
- Middle Gate Elementary School
- Hawley Elementary School
- Head O’Meadow Elementary School
- Newtown Middle School
- Central Administrative Office
- Sandy Hook Elementary School
- Newtown High School
- Chalk Hill Middle School
Numbers 1-7 are in the Newtown Public School District (NPSD), as you can see in this screenshot I took of the drop-down menu under “Schools” on the NPSD website:
Chalk Hill Middle School is in Monroe, CT, and is not a school in the Newtown Public School District, so why is the school listed on Newtown Public Schools’ 2012 FCC Form 471 for the funding year 2012?
The FCC Form 471 must be filed during a specific application window each year. In general, the application filing window opens about six months before the start of the funding year and is open for about two and a half months. On USAC’s ebsite, it is stated:
Deadline: The FCC Form 470 must be certified in EPC at least 28 days before the close of the FCC Form 471 filing window for the funding year in which services are requested.
EPC = E-rate Productivity Center, the account and application management portal for the Schools and Libraries (E-rate) Program.
As an example, for funding year 2019, the FCC Form 471 application filing window is from January 16, 2019 to March 27, 2019 (source), and for funding year 2018, the application filing deadline was March 22, 2018. See this screenshot from the USAC website:
That means that for funding year 2012, the deadline for Newtown Public Schools to submit its FCC Form 471 was March 2012 — 8 months before the alleged shooting massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and nearly 9 months before SHES was temporarily moved to Chalk Hill Middle School.
So why would Newtown Public Schools, in March 2012, include Chalk Hill Middle School — a school in Monroe, CT, which had been abandoned and empty since June 2011 — in its 2012 FCC Form 471? Unless, of course, Sandy Hook Elementary School had already relocated to Chalk Hill in Monroe by March 2012, if not earlier.
All of which leads to this question:
Since SHES had moved to Chalk Hill Middle School in Monroe, CT, months, if not years, before the shooting massacre, who, then, were the students and teachers whom Lanza shot to death at SHES in Newtown, CT, on December 14, 2012?
~Eowyn
Never trust anything at first blush when anti-gunners and anti-2nd Amendment zealots are involved. Thanks Dr. E. Great find. J.C.
Thank you Dr. Eowyn for bringing us another great piece of evidence. Given all of the document and video evidence, i find it so very, very odd there are no residents of the area that will offer to speak the truth about the incident. Did the government pay off thousands of people to keep their mouths shut? How about all of the law enforcement personnel? Were they paid off too? Or, did the government goons also threaten everyone’s lives? How can it be there are no Constitutional patriots who live in the area who are willing to come forward and expose this obvious sham? Halbig can’t find anyone who will confide in him?
These are my questions exactly. Look, I know actors were used. I know people got their mortgages paid off. I get it. But it does seem odd that there isn’t even one whistleblower out there willing to come forward. Heck, never mind whistleblowers, not even one resident? Not even one patriot? I know Connecticut is bad, but if this is the case, as a country we’re in a lot deeper hole than we can even imagine.
Lou Minati . . . . The only conclusion I can come to is that individuals are scared speechless. They are afraid for their lives, and the lives of their family members. Just look at the untold amounts of money Wolfgang Halbig has had to pony up in his attempts to fight the vicious lawsuits that have been brought against him. People are scared off when there are seemingly endless amounts of monies behind the foes.
This info is vital to the evidence, but it’s been around a while. It sits in Wolfgang Halbig’s evidence file. Cinderella wrote about it back in March 2016, but hardly anyone noticed: https://cinderellasbroom.com/free-lunch-bread-crumb-trail-leads-straight-to-chalk-hill-middle-school
Thanks for keeping our minds on it, Dr. Eowyn. Evidence this good bears repeating over and over again until the deaf can hear it.
While I agree that the actual school was moved to Monroe, probably at least a year (if not more) before, I do believe that “some” activity continued there. My guess would be that it was some sort of “special ed”, (at least as a front).
Of course none were shot. I still think that bus drivers, cafeteria workers, ground people, etc., would be the best source of information. I struggled for years with the notion of locals remaining silent in the face of absolute lies. Then I ran across a piece on “National Security Letters” and I had an “aha moment”.
One who receives one of those is not allowed to communicate that even to an attorney. It would also account for a lot of the silence locally. Officer “Porky’s” little address about prosecution makes more sense in light of this as well.
All of this is fascinating and I enjoy it very much. The thing is, they will NEVER admit it and no one is going to be prosecuted (at least for the actual crime).
I used to say that 9-11 truly changed America forever when people came to realize that “their” government would kill them without a blink. I put SHES in the same category. It is just an extension of the rule by terror initiated in 9-11.
Ol’ Lenny isn’t going to be happy with this story…too bad, so sad.
Thanks. As an aside and while on the lookout for meaningful symbolism in artifacts of this false reality, I couldn’t help noticing the nightmarish quality of the new school. Those vertical lines in the drawing of the courtyard above are actually garishly colored pipes over the windows, like some prison and madhouse effect on the children’s minds combined into one. The architectural design firm, Svigals, is a PC excrescence of Yale’s cultural Marxism from what I can tell, who know better than anyone that such deadend courtyards overshadowed by high, ominously close walls never get used, even by the animals, who instinctively stay away. Comparing the above prison-like courtyard with the serenity and inducement to learning of a Medieval cloistered courtyard should make the purpose of this labored effect apparent to even the dullest of minds.
Following the above link leads to some more photos of the new school, including the trendy “treehouse space” concept, apparently stolen without attribution from New Age-y English architect Christopher Day’s book, Places of the Soul. Ironically, Day’s book has a chapter on just such menacing spaces as that soulless new SHES courtyard, which he correctly associates with the totalitarian impulse to control through intimidation. The entrance facade will weather slightly better than cardboard, while its hideous, wavy design is meant as an insult to the richly structured society of old that’s embodied in Newtown’s colonial architecture. Grade schoolers using Etch-a-Sketch could do better, but when the objective is expressing cultural Marxism and hatred for the masses in architecture-as-control, it apparently takes thirty odd designers a few years to get it just right.
I suspect FEAR is the motivating factor silencing the people who know the truth. They know what can happen when “loose lips sink ships.” They could run, but there’s nowhere to hide. Did any of you watch the Halbig hearings in CT? Quite a bunch of criminals running that state! Typical Dhimmicrats.
Thank you Dr Eowyn for this informative update. When money is always tight, why indeed would anyone spend $50 million for an elementary school. I guess the cost of bribery to silence any voices that may tell of wrong-doing isn’t cheap.
Proggie globalist response: that proves that there was a shooting! They were warned that a shooting would take place there, so they moved to another school, so other children were shot. Just ask Dr. Carver. Where is he, by the way?
5th graders allegedly at “Sandy Hook Elementary” on December 14, 2012 would now be in their junior year of high school. It would be interesting to see a media follow-up report with those children to see how they are doing and how the shooting event impacted their lives.
It would also be interesting to see a media follow-up report regarding the October 27, 2018 Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Event to detail how the police officers that were shot that day are healing from their injuries, what type of actions those police officers took that day, and what those officers think of that event.
I have just begun reading about Sandy Hook after becoming curious.asm to why bodies were removed.at night, seemingly, with no photos.
Amazing that ambulances were not called.in and.the.children transported to hospitals in the.effort to treat and potentially save lives, immediately.
Then, I couldn’t fathom parents not wanting to see their children, and willingly not insisting on seeing their child, giving them a final comforting embrace…no matter the.horror. Apparently, they just went home and ambulances carted out bodies in the.middle of.the.night. No photos or recordings?
And, another oddity, among the many, who did cleanup? A massacre of this size would require a company to. come in and remove the human fluids.
I cannot find sources to address these questions.
