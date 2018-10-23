Monday Funny! Who’s afraid of Julia Roberts?

This dog is!

I’d be frightened too.

Red Riding Hood: “What big mouth and teeth you have, Grandma.”

Did you know that in 2002, after stealing makeup artist Vera Steimberg’s husband, cameraman Danny Moder (whom Roberts later married), Julia Roberts wore this hand-lettered “A Low Vera” t-shirt to mock Vera?

From the National Enquirer:

Julia Roberts has launched an all-out attack on the woman whose husband she stole. And her latest thrust against boyfriend Danny Moder’s estranged wife Vera is a T-shirt she’s wearing in public that’s emblazoned with three words: “A Low Vera.” The shirt — shown in exclusive ENQUIRER photos — appears to be a play on “aloe vera,” but sources say the handmade lettering is a vicious shot at Vera.

In February 2014, Roberts’ 9 years younger half-sister (they had the same mother), Nancy Motes, committed suicide via a drug overdose.

An aspiring actress, Motes was obese and had gastric bypass surgery in 2012. She said she was known as Julia’s “fat little sister” and that Julia taunted her about her weight, leading her to undergo the drastic weight loss surgery. Motes said:

“When I was in high school and she [Julia] was an adult, she would just let me know that I was definitely overweight. She would make it quite clear to me and in a not so nice manner. Julia did not want to see me go down that path [of acting] … So I just got a lot of criticism from Julia, which was very discouraging for me.”

Motes left a handwritten suicide note:

My mother and so-called “siblings” get nothing except the memory that they are the ones that drove me into the deepest depression I’ve ever been in.

At Motes’ funeral, Julia reportedly delivered a bizarre eulogy, that as her sister, she just wanted to “wring” Motes’ neck because Motes didn’t wait to see the joy that comes with the morning, but that she also admired Motes for having the strength to end the pain by committing suicide.

In 2010, in an interview for Elle magazine, Julia Roberts said she’s a practicing Hindu. She’s a believer in “climate change”. (Wikipedia)

~Eowyn

