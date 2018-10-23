Monday Funny! Who’s afraid of Julia Roberts?

This dog is!
Did you know that in 2002, after stealing makeup artist Vera Steimberg’s husband, cameraman Danny Moder (whom Roberts later married), Julia Roberts wore this hand-lettered “A Low Vera” t-shirt to mock Vera?
From the National Enquirer:
Julia Roberts has launched an all-out attack on the woman whose husband she stole.
And her latest thrust against boyfriend Danny Moder’s estranged wife Vera is a T-shirt she’s wearing in public that’s emblazoned with three words: “A Low Vera.”
The shirt — shown in exclusive ENQUIRER photos — appears to be a play on “aloe vera,” but sources say the handmade lettering is a vicious shot at Vera.
In February 2014, Roberts’ 9 years younger half-sister (they had the same mother), Nancy Motes, committed suicide via a drug overdose.
An aspiring actress, Motes was obese and had gastric bypass surgery in 2012. She said she was known as Julia’s “fat little sister” and that Julia taunted her about her weight, leading her to undergo the drastic weight loss surgery. Motes said:
“When I was in high school and she [Julia] was an adult, she would just let me know that I was definitely overweight. She would make it quite clear to me and in a not so nice manner.
Julia did not want to see me go down that path [of acting] … So I just got a lot of criticism from Julia, which was very discouraging for me.”
Motes left a handwritten suicide note:
My mother and so-called “siblings” get nothing except the memory that they are the ones that drove me into the deepest depression I’ve ever been in.
At Motes’ funeral, Julia reportedly delivered a bizarre eulogy, that as her sister, she just wanted to “wring” Motes’ neck because Motes didn’t wait to see the joy that comes with the morning, but that she also admired Motes for having the strength to end the pain by committing suicide.
In 2010, in an interview for Elle magazine, Julia Roberts said she’s a practicing Hindu. She’s a believer in “climate change”. (Wikipedia)
I never cared for Julia Roberts and never understood why ‘Pretty Woman’ was such a success.
The fact that such monstrous people – so many of them – become such huge celebrities with whom the public is so enamoured speaks to where the hearts&minds of most people are at.
I will not soend a dime on these celebrity dooshbags. 🤮🤮🤮.
Most regrettably, I have known a few people who have committed suicide, and although I do not know the circumstances or motivations behind those tortured souls (at least not totally), I think we can all agree that the act of self-murder is, in and of itself, evil.
When I was a boy, a war veteran whom everyone called “Buffalo Bum” drank and wallowed all day until, in 1962, he ran out into Francis Lewis Blvd. from the A & P parking lot and threw himself into the path of a car. Once in the hospital, he tore something off or out of himself and died.
A librarian I knew when I was at Boys Town was such a big fan of Ernest Hemingway, he blew his brains out on the tenth anniversary of his suicide.
When I was in college, I knew a young widow who was so embittered over her young husband’s death from a heart condition that, years later (around 1993), I read her obituary in the paper. She was in her early 40’s. I had not seen her for about ten years; We had coffee and talked a number of times back in college. Nothing—I MEAN NOTHING—could draw her out of her grief. Her family came to DETEST her. Yep.
And I have commented about Robin Williams’ suicide in 2014. After I read that he likely suffered from Lewy’s Disease, I could empathize: I cannot imagine what he endured. He did the wrong thing, but I do pity him.
So I am appalled at reading about this terrible story—not at FOTM, but at this woman, Nancy Motes, and her half-sister, Julia Roberts.
I have dealt with truly morally VICIOUS people of both genders; They are truly appalling. I never cared for Julia Roberts, and she’ll never get another PENNY of my money. As a victim of terrible and destructive criticism, I can only imagine what Nancy Motes went through. BUT….
It must be remembered that in a great number of suicides, the people who off themselves have demonstrated a great deal and CONTEMPT for life, or for what they believe life has dealt them. This contempt seems to be the outstanding characteristic common to almost all suicides.
Note what I say well: It is not the suffering PER SE that they seek to escape (although I would give terminally ill people in pain the benefit of the doubt, on that point); It is the contempt they feel for life in general, or to those whom they loved, once loved, or thought they loved, due to what they had to endure. They may be right in their ESTIMATION of the abuse they endured; But it is the CONTEMPT that motivates them to kill themselves. It is a twisted and evil sort of “justice” that they seek, to punish the survivors.
And Julia Roberts knew this. And her eulogy was the biggest F-U she could deliver to her late half-sister, and give it she did!
Wherever Nancy Motes is now, she knows that she shall NEVER have the opportunity to reverse what she did. And the real tragedy is, she may not even want to.
But what did Sylvia Plath say? Her final poem was “Edge”: “Behold, the woman is perfected…” and her epitath reads, “Even in flames the lotus can bloom.”
Suicides suffer for either Satan or themselves. We must remember the words of the great Oswald Chambers: “Self-pity is a gift from the Devil,” and that it must be rejected immediately and in all circumstances.
That was very thoughtful and nice. Yeah, the suicides I’ve known all had a common thread. Somehow, these people believe so strongly that everything should be precisely as they’d have it that life isn’t worth living otherwise.
I’ve known quite a few people who left this realm at their own hand. I really believe that it’s insulting to God and for that reason, evil. I understand people who live in agony may have a stronger, more reasonable motive. But, as Lot shows us, even in agony God has his reasons.
One thought that stands out to me though, is that I have NEVER known anybody with what I’d describe as a “perfect” life (whatever that is). Most put their noses to the grindstone, pray and move forward. What doesn’t grind you down polishes you.
So, as you said, (I think), Julia has her cross to bear for her cruelty to her half-sister. Her half-sister has hers for her lack of self-esteem and allowing Julia to control her very life. Neither of them strike me as role models for healthy living.
I wholeheartedly agree, Lophatt, and as the late Dr. D. James Kennedy said, the act of suicide is “throwing your life back in God’s Face.”
Thank you for your past kind words of support, and thank you for your support on my Go Fund Me campaigns. I very much fear I am about to find out what real suffering is: My landlord is about to move to evict, and he knows my situation re.: the suspension of my license and inability to work.
I shall fight in the courts. I’m afraid I may have to fight in the streets. But I shall never, ever, surrender.
Will keep in touch with the FOTM family.
Never thought Roberts was as beautiful as she thinks she is. Like most Hollywood types she’s narcissistic and over inflated. Probably a lousy person from this article.