Mom pens powerful letter after son killed by illegal alien in Tennessee car crash

The Knoxville Fire Captain’s 22-year-old son, Pierce Corcoran, was killed by an illegal alien in a car accident before New Year’s Eve. The unlicensed illegal alien swerved into traffic causing a head-on car crash. The illegal alien is now charged with criminally negligent homicide and driving without a license or insurance.
Pierce’s mom penned the following, from justiceforpiercecorcoran.com:
“A Mother’s Message:
Pierce Corcoran was only 22 years old when he was killed by an illegal immigrant in a car crash on December 29th, 2018.
Pierce Corcoran, born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee. A responsible, hardworking and loving son, brother and grandson. Pierce’s life is to be remembered and celebrated for his relationship with his Heavenly Father, his love for others, and his determination to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Was he perfect? No, but he was taught to care about others and his impact on them. He was taught and practiced personal responsibility throughout his life. He was compassionate towards others, others whom might look differently than he or whom might speak differently than he.
As we mourn our precious son and try to honor his memory, we are also faced with the fact that there is much discussion surrounding his tragic death.
For us, there are two issues: safety and responsibility. As it pertains to safety, we are not the first, nor will we be the last to lose a loved one on a road known to many as dangerous. This is something we feel must be addressed. As it pertains to responsibility, we as parents taught all three of our children to be responsible for their actions. We discussed with them their need to maintain their vehicles and always have their license, registration and insurance up to date.
Everyone is well aware that the 44 year old man involved in our 22 year old’s death did not practice this same responsibility and has not done so for 14 years. Yes, it was an accident and yes, it could have been anyone.
It’s not about where this man came from–it’s the fact that he takes no personal responsibility for his actions. Not only in the financial sense, but no responsibility at all. He will most likely face very little jail time when all is said and done. He believes he should remain in our country illegally. Not only that, but we provide his counsel to fight for his rights.
We are all aware, as a family, that nothing will bring Pierce back, but don’t tell me my son, who lived in this country and followed its rules, doesn’t deserve better. For God’s sake, out of respect for the men and women who fought and fight to make this country such a desirable place to live, DO THE RIGHT THING and come here legally and become a responsible citizen.”
DCG
I’ll include this young man in my devotions.
Typically if a police officer pulls over a US citizen who does not have a license, insurance, and registration, they will be sent to jail. Usually if a illegal immigrant does not have a driver’s license, insurance, registration, they are let go. This has been happening since the invasion started gaining momentum after Clinton/Bush’s treason against the people of the United States, known as “NAFTA”.
We are so long overdue for a Bastille Day here.
I’m sorry for your loss but what I’m understanding is your blaming all “illegal aliens” for the fault of a HUMAN BEING no reason to label and assume all illegals in the country are not responsible this whole letter was lead in the wrong direction. The purpose of this letter should be EVERY HUMAN to be responsible not just the “illegal aliens” but my condolences
If a human being is in our country illegally they are not responsible, law-abiding citizens. They are lawbreakers.
Yes, exactly. Why do they torture this fact? Nobody is saying that normal immigration is wrong. They are saying that “illegal” immigration is illegal. When people have no regard for the host nation’s laws it isn’t hard to see how little regard they have for driving drunk or any other reprehensible behavior they decide to engage in.
All of this is about brain-washing the leftists to get more votes from illegals. Their owners, the globalists, have told them that assault by illegals is effective and they want more of it. Just look at Europe.
All of these proponents for illegality are simply doing their owner’s bidding. This is a giant sham. Native citizens do not want this. They simply don’t care. The game now is to demonize anyone who opposes them.
They need to be stripped from the airwaves and shunned in film and sent to prison for sedition. That’s what this is you know? In any other place and time they would be scooped up and jailed.
Steven, the mother who wrote the letter does not follow this blog, as far as I know, so she will not see your post. DCG made a perfectly clear point that illegal aliens residing in the US are lawbreakers and felons. The US is the only nation in the world that has allowed so many illegal aliens to “stay” here because of our flawed laws. Why don’t you go to Mexico or several other countries and see what will happen to you if you try to stay and live there without proper credentials. You sound like someone who has a poor grasp of world and US history. Be sure to listen to President Trump’s address to the nation tonight. Quit watching the MSM except to know the lies they push. Try One America News for more balanced information.
Research alternative news sites online. And……..WAKE UP!
Your rationalization on behalf of illegals sickens me Mr Woods. Why are people like you so quick to defend illegals and blind to see that if the illegal criminals weren’t here in the first place this young man and others like him would be alive? You are more concerned with offending the criminals than with the tragic and AVOIDABLE suffering of the victims. This has NOTHING to do with having animosity towards Mexicans, i.e., racism. The fact is Mexicans are twice as likely to be over drinking, and driving drunk as a Caucasian or even a Black according to stats. https://www.iihs.org/iihs/sr/statusreport/article/35/8/3
Add to that that the illegal ones should not be here in the first place and it becomes rather obvious that this segment of the population is wreaking havoc on our citizenry, both in cost of lives lost or destroyed, and in economic costs.
I’m sure you’re sorry for the losses of Kate Steinle & Cpl. Ronil Singh as well.
And do the right thing, BUILD THE WALL! For each of the murdered Americans, their names should be inscribed on the wall in honor of their lives, so that nobody forgets they were murdered by the undocumented illegals, THE WALL belongs to THEM!