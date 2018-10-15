MeToo hysteria: Brooklyn woman falsely accuses 9-year-old black boy of sexual assault

More Kavanaugh #MeToo hysteria.

On Wednesday, October 10, 2018, a Jewish woman, Teresa Klein, called 911 on a young black boy, accusing him of sexual assault by groping her butt at the Sahara Deli Marketon on Albemarle Road in Brooklyn, New York.

Andrew Ramos reports for PIX11 that the woman identified as Teresa Klein was being rung up at the front counter when the boy walked by. According to Klein, the boy “grabbed my ass,” prompting her to call 911.

Outside the deli, Klein confronted the boy, with his mother and younger sister. She yelled at them, causing the children to cry.

A bystander, Jason LittleJohn, took a video and posted it on Facebook, which drew over 6 million views by Friday evening. LittleJohn told PIX11, “How could she be sexually assaulted by a nine-year-old child who is walking by. He was so traumatized by the situation he started crying, his sister started crying.”

But as you can see from the deli’s surveillance video below and the GIF I had made, the boy did no such thing. What happened was that as he and his mother left the store, they passed behind Klein, who was standing at the checkout counter. The boy’s backpack brushed against Klein’s butt.

Here’s the GIF:

Despite the video evidence, Klein is sticking to her account.

Speaking to PIX11 outside her home, Klein claims she’s been harassed after the video went viral and accuses the boy’s mother of threatening her in person and later in a voicemail. Klein said:

“I was standing at the counter, and I was sexually assaulted. I understand how it looks but she [the boy’s mother] escalated and then I lost my temper at her not at that child.”

Klein also said the mother claimed she was a police officer, despite video footage of Klein declaring “I am a cop”. Klein also insisted that she had filed a police report on the day in question, but NYPD officials told PIX11 no report pertaining to the incident exists.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is calling on the NYPD to investigate Klein and determine whether or not she had broken the law in making a false allegation against the boy.

Like Christine Blasey Ford, Teresa Klein has deleted her social media accounts: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google+.

For more post-Kavanaugh feminist hysteria, see “Feminist professor screams at her 71-year-old husband: ‘I hate all men and wish you all dead!‘“.

