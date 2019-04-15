Maryland students outraged after gun raffle held to pay for graduation party

From MyFoxChicago: Students at Brunswick High School in Maryland are upset that a raffle for guns was used to support a party for the graduating seniors.

The Frederick News-Post reports the Safe and Sane program at Brunswick High School raffled off guns in February. Tickets were $20 each for prizes that included hunting rifles and shotguns.

Chasidy Plunkard is a volunteer parent coordinator who organized the raffle. She says volunteers sold about 250 of the 1,000 available tickets. Seven winning tickets were selected.

Safe and Sane sponsors an alcohol-free party after graduation for high school seniors. Students said the decision to hold the raffle while promoting safety was counterintuitive.

Plunkard says the fundraiser was handled legally, including not selling tickets to people under 18 years old and requiring background checks.

According to the article from the Frederick News-Post, kids don’t want guns associated with schools. From their article:

“I understand that not all guns kill people,” Donoghue said. “And I understand that the raffle may have had background checks in place. But I think just the idea of selling weapons when you’re talking about high schoolers and you’re talking about high schooler safety is ridiculous and is completely ignoring the bigger picture.”

Abigail Rohmiller, a junior, said she was concerned with the fundraiser because it associates guns with her school. The association is troubling to her given the number of high-profile school shootings, such as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February 2018, she said.

“At the same time we’re having to go through active shooter drills in school, we’re selling guns to raise money,” Rohmiller said. “What’s the message here? … There are tons of different ways to fundraise, and I don’t think we need to bring deadly weapons into the mix.”

Shall we talk about the bigger picture?

FACT: There were MUTIPLE system failures which led to the Parkland shooting: Broward Coward’s failure to properly respond, failing radio system, mismanagement of school safety funds, and – most noticeably – allowing the shooter to get away with criminal activities. Had those criminal activities been reported, he would not have been allowed to legally purchase a gun.

FACT: Many shootings have been committed by kids under 18 – also known as prohibited possessors.

FACT: Firearms are not allowed on school properties.

FACT: Mass public shootings keep occurring in gun-free zones: 97.8% of attacks since 1950. (Data from the Crime Prevention Research Center.)

I understand why kids may be concerned that guns are associated with schools. The main reason for that is because criminals do not follow the law. And that progressives do not want to face reality.

Maybe if school resource officers and teachers were armed, criminals would think twice about committing a school shooting as they would associate schools with guns that are used for safety, protection and self defense.

