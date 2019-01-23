Magical Hummingbirds

Rate this post

Are you stressed out?

This video of hummingbirds will put a smile on your face and lower your blood pressure.

One hummingbird is so tame, it sits on a man’s head. Another is given a bath under the faucet!

(I suggest you lower the volume before you click on the video. I found the accompanying “music” quite annoying.)

Did you know that hummingbirds are native to the Americas?

I also didn’t know that hummingbirds have long lifespans for organisms with such rapid metabolisms.

Although many hummingbirds die during their first year of life, especially in the vulnerable period between hatching and fledging, those that survive may occasionally live a decade or more. Among the better-known North American species, the average lifespan is 3 to 5 years. The longest recorded lifespan of a hummingbird in the wild is a female broad-tailed hummingbird that lived for at least 12 years.

Here’s bonus video that I’d posted before, but I never get tired of watching it.

H/t Shireen

~Eowyn

