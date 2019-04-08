MAGA hate crime: California woman abuses elderly man for MAGA hat; is fired

On Monday, April 1, 2019, at a Starbucks coffee shop on California Ave. in Palo Alto, California — home to Stanford University — a woman with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) went berserk at a 74-year-old man because he was wearing a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat.
The woman, Rebecca Mankey, repeatedly screamed at and publicly shamed the elderly man.
The victim, Victor, who wants his last name withheld, tells KTVU Fox2:
“This woman came over and not only started screaming at me, she turned to the Starbucks audience and said, ‘Hey everybody come here! This guy’s a racist! This guy hates brown people!’”
The Daily Mail reports that Victor said the woman also called him a Nazi, which is ironic because Victor is Jewish and was wearing a yarmulke under his MAGA hat.
The woman, Rebecca Mankey, took a picture of Victor inside Starbucks and posted it to her Facebook page (which is now deactivated), with a tirade, calling on others to confront Victor if they see him.
Mankey was employed as an office manager at Gryphon Strings, a guitar sales and repair shop.
Store owner Richard Johnson, who has been a friend of Mankey since grade school, saw Mankey’s Facebook post and promptly fired her. In a statement, Johnson said:
Gryphon does not believe anyone should be harassed or subject to hate speech no matter their beliefs. Music has historically been something that has brought people of diverse socio-political backgrounds together. We would like to make it clear that the opinions expressed and actions taken by the employee are not indicative of how we conduct ourselves at the shop and we hope we can continue to serve our customers across the country respectfully and universally as we have done for nearly 50 years. We’ve always felt that Gryphon was the equivalent of kind of a musical town square for the community. And we welcome people of all views.
According to KTVU, Mankey’s defenders blamed Victor’s MAGA hat as the ignition source for the conflict. Palo Alto police say Victor has not contacted them about what happened and therefore, they don’t have proof of a crime. Mankey did contact the police department, alleging she’s received threats because of her social media posts.
Mankey should be charged with hate crime and elder abuse.
Rebecca Anahid Mankey, aka Rebecca Parker and Parker Mankey, 46, lives in Palo Alto (as she herself said). She has a B.S. degree from San Jose State University, and some graduate training in accounting. Although she is a public bully, she has taken down all her social media accounts (Facebook, LinkedIn, Flickr).
~Eowyn
And after her very specific and detailed social media rant I’m sure KTVU said that she “allegedly” abused this man. I think she long ago abdicated her status as a woman, now in the category of ambiguously-gendered freaktard. I give her credit for the “do’ however, very nice if you’re a porcupine. But what’s up with the almost-catseye glasses? Seeing a lot of those lately. I thought they went out of style c.1959. But good on her boss for cutting her loose immediately. We might be seeing the beginning of a turning point, that the Odor has overreached
From the look of her, she should’a been asking to borrow his ‘hat’, or start wearing a bucket.
Yeah, out of a job, branded forever and straight to hell hole booked on ELDER ABUSE, DISRUPTING DURING BUSINESS OPERATING HOURS, PERSECUTION, INVADING SPACE and whatever is written in the law book. Wishing some “butch” would give
her the royal treatment. Too bad I don’t live there and he is not my brother or her face would have looked like a scribble on a blackboard.
MAGA……In her(?) case, Make All Genders Ambiguous.
This woman is nothing short of being a hate filled being who is experiencing a psychotic break. How many grown woman (who are as long in the tooth as this gal) would be sporting such a hair do. You might find this on someone who is 25 or under–because they want to flip society off . . . but really, this woman appears to be decades older than that, and one would think that by now she would have her act together. I truly feel that this backs up the notion that liberals really do suffer from mental issues.
It is rather a pity that the police cannot bring charges against her–just based on what she wrote on social media, and there must have been witnesses to this hate crime. As long as people are going to get away with these acts of hatred, we can expect more of them.
I hope she gets cancer and dies.
I’ll bet if her victim were found to be a Christian she’d still be working.
To bad her mother was pro life!!!
Kudos go to Mr. Johnson for firing the ugly, disgusting, psycho *itch even though he’s known her since she was a child. Even if Mr. Johnson is a liberal himself, he can’t afford to employ someone who may go off on his customers which could affect his business. Given Mankey’s skewed political views, I wouldn’t be surprised if Mr. Johnson was tired of hearing her hateful racist rants and was hoping for a legal way to get rid of her.
The employees at that Starbucks store receive a pox against them for not defending Victor who was just sitting there enjoying his coffee. They should have thrown Mankey out and if she refused, called the police. It’s so sad, that not one customer tried to defend Victor. I guess they’re deranged cowards too.
Good grief…it’s just a HAT.
Man, I hope President Trump wins again in 2020. The left are nearly complete with self-imploding…
A couple of passes with a set of Wahl clippers could turn her into a skunk.