MAGA hate crime: California woman abuses elderly man for MAGA hat; is fired

On Monday, April 1, 2019, at a Starbucks coffee shop on California Ave. in Palo Alto, California — home to Stanford University — a woman with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) went berserk at a 74-year-old man because he was wearing a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat.

The woman, Rebecca Mankey, repeatedly screamed at and publicly shamed the elderly man.

The victim, Victor, who wants his last name withheld, tells KTVU Fox2:

“This woman came over and not only started screaming at me, she turned to the Starbucks audience and said, ‘Hey everybody come here! This guy’s a racist! This guy hates brown people!’”

The Daily Mail reports that Victor said the woman also called him a Nazi, which is ironic because Victor is Jewish and was wearing a yarmulke under his MAGA hat.

The woman, Rebecca Mankey, took a picture of Victor inside Starbucks and posted it to her Facebook page (which is now deactivated), with a tirade, calling on others to confront Victor if they see him.

Mankey was employed as an office manager at Gryphon Strings, a guitar sales and repair shop.

Store owner Richard Johnson, who has been a friend of Mankey since grade school, saw Mankey’s Facebook post and promptly fired her. In a statement, Johnson said:

Gryphon does not believe anyone should be harassed or subject to hate speech no matter their beliefs. Music has historically been something that has brought people of diverse socio-political backgrounds together. We would like to make it clear that the opinions expressed and actions taken by the employee are not indicative of how we conduct ourselves at the shop and we hope we can continue to serve our customers across the country respectfully and universally as we have done for nearly 50 years. We’ve always felt that Gryphon was the equivalent of kind of a musical town square for the community. And we welcome people of all views.

According to KTVU, Mankey’s defenders blamed Victor’s MAGA hat as the ignition source for the conflict. Palo Alto police say Victor has not contacted them about what happened and therefore, they don’t have proof of a crime. Mankey did contact the police department, alleging she’s received threats because of her social media posts.

Mankey should be charged with hate crime and elder abuse.

Rebecca Anahid Mankey, aka Rebecca Parker and Parker Mankey, 46, lives in Palo Alto (as she herself said). She has a B.S. degree from San Jose State University, and some graduate training in accounting. Although she is a public bully, she has taken down all her social media accounts (Facebook, LinkedIn, Flickr).

~Eowyn

