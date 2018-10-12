Loyal FOTM reader Steven Broiles needs your help

Steven Broiles, a longtime Fellowship of the Minds reader, eloquent and always-thoughtful commenter, needs our help.
Steven is a former New York school teacher who has been making a living by driving a taxi/Uber. He is falsely accused of and was arrested for assaulting a drunken female passenger.
This is what he wrote on GoFundMe:
As an Uber and Lyft driver in New York City, I work hard to keep a roof over my head and pay for the car I’m driving. Well, hard times are upon me: A passenger in my car falsely accused me of assault, and on Fri., Oct. 5th, I was arrested on what they call a DAT—a desk appearance ticket. The charge was “Assault level 3”—a misdemeanor. This lady said I grabbed her by the arm and removed her from the car. I never laid a finger on her; She left the car of her own free will. There was a witness in the car, and I am trying to locate her. I was released on my own recognizance. My court date is Nov. 7th.
I never laid one finger on this very intoxicated lady, and I am entitled to a date in court. However, New York’s Taxi & Limousine Commission has suspended my license until the matter is resolved. This happened Wed., Oct. 10th. As a result, I am not able to drive and earn an income. I spoke to a supervisor at the TLC, and they no longer take bonds for such cases. In effect, I have been denied the presumption of innocence. I have not been convicted of anything—and I know I didn’t do anything! Yet I cannot drive!
This has really knocked the wind out of me, and now everything seems to be coming down: Not only is the bank telling me they will repossess the car, but my landlord has told me he will move to evict!
I have worked very hard over the years and I have tried to build a life for myself. I enjoy my work and have received hundreds of compliments over the years. I look forward to working online from home, which will give me some lee-way so I won’t have to drive as much anymore. That is a project that will have to wait.
In the meantime, if you would please donate what you can to my Go Fund Me campaign, I would be most grateful in getting back on my feet. Thank You so much and God Bless You.
In the meantime, Steven is actively working on helping himself by:
- Going to the TLC and his insurance broker.
- Calling lawyers.
- Signing up to deliver for Uber Eats.
We are told by Jesus Christ our Lord to love our neighbors, and to be good Samaritans to someone in need.
I believe Steven Broiles. He is in desperate need, now out of a job because of the arrest and false accusation. He has set up a GoFundMe page for donations, with a goal of $5,000.
Please be generous. Even a donation of $1 or $5 helps.
To donate, click here.
Thank you, and God bless you for your kindness.
~Eowyn
This is really appalling, as anyone who’s followed Steven’s posts in past years knows this is a first-rate gentleman on all counts, whom I believe is constitutionally incapable of such an offense.
We are at all times surrounded by a plague of very unhealthy, demented people who feel they are entitled out of a sense of false injury, craven cowards who make mountains from mole hills. I will send Steven a note of support today.
Steven I am so sorry about this. I believe you are innocent of these charges, and have donated though for some reason it is not showing yet. I will go back in a few to see if it has posted yet.
I’ve been through this one before myself with a loved one and in our case it was not expected, but out of the blue so I do know how shattering these false accusations can be. Prayers for you. Has your court date been set?
I am so sorry to hear about this. Our justice system has turned into the injustice agenda by people with no conscience and no shame. Women have learned that all they have to do is say a man touched them, and he has to pay for it.
I’m praying for Stephen and gladly donated to help him out.
Thanks for letting us know about this, Dr. Eowyn!
I wish you the best Steven. Can you speak to a local legal aid group or a law school student clinic for free or reduced rate services? Many law schools take cases to teach students in the legal clinic and the services are usually very good run by their professor. Or perhaps the public defender? Once you have court you request all discovery to receive the police report and factual allegations against you. If I were in NY I would represent you. I bet and pray she will not show up in court…with God’s guidance, intervention and light. I pray for that to happen too. Chin up and remember this too shall pass. God specializes in flipping bad into good. All the best to you! Please keep us posted.
I sure hope Steven reads this because this is a scam and more likely than not, the police, courts and prosecuting attorney are in on it with the accuser.
Here’s what you wrote that tipped me off – Quote: I phoned the NYPD, and they told me I will be allowed to discover the name and identity of my accuser at trial.
1. Big Flag – Denial of Due Process!
You are entitled to Discovery.
Jurisdiction is the BIG KICKER in this matter. If it’s NYC (which is a City State like UN, Vatican, City of London, District of Columbia, CERN, the BIZ, etc.)
I will just say this – the cockroaches are vile bottom to top and get 98% conviction from their years of success representing the Banks.
Steve, you should have received WRITTEN NOTICE by process server, a summons with the accusers full info along with the charges, statutes, codes AND THE JURISDICTION — NYC or New York State.
IMPORTANT – The first thing you need to know is WHAT JURISDICTION IS PROCESSING THE CLAIM? Was the alleged event reported in the courts jurisdiction?
Are they attempting to skin you in the jurisdiction where you live?
When you know the jurisdiction, you can look things up on line.
DO NOT TALK TO THE POLICE AGAIN.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-7o9xYp7eE
Also, do not permit any money to be labeled “retainer”; you have the power to revise anything someone wants you to sign and you should NEVER SIGN. Smart thing to do is don’t pay until you see his/her work product. What date is the hearing scheduled for? Are you aware you can request a postponement? Do some research first because NYC criminal cockroaches are slick.
I find it odd too, that they wouldn’t give him the name of the accuser.
Me too. I realize that Steven needs to get back to work and anything he does will likely delay the matter, I wouldn’t go in there blind, with no knowledge of my accuser. I smell a rat.
If this is a misdemeanor, unless the cops saw it, she would have to charge him. In turn, the cops would HAVE to let him know who his accuser is and present him with the charging documents.
If he knew that much, a private investigator or an attorney could look into who she is and if this is a habit.
This type of crap is disgusting and sickening.
As bad as this is for Steven, I can’t help but think it would be even worse if he had refused the drunken bi*ch a ride.
I hope the very best for Steven.
Sorry for your troubles, old man. What a world we live in. A crazy drunk can cause lots of trouble just because they can. I really don’t know how you can even avoid stuff like this.
I have no idea what the rules of this hearing board are. I’m presuming that you can represent yourself, and if you are not satisfied with the verdict you can appeal?
Keep us posted. I wish you the best.
Steven, in addition to jurisdiction, there are other controlling factors.
1. Where did the schmuck file her complaint?
2. In the court OR with the commission?
http://www.nyc.gov/html/tlc/html/passenger/file_complaint_guide.shtml
Regardless where the evil schmuck filed it, if you have a Case Number, you can look it up on the internet. Do you have any friends with a PACER account? Kids in law school should still have free access to LexisNexis and other pricey research sites where you can learn damn near anything…including background on the broad.
PS: Don’t let the bastards get you down. I’ll pour a stiff one at the end of the day and celebrate your victory with heartfelt thoughts.
Do you have a copy of Uber’s liability policy?
Your personal transportation policy. Think twice about phoning them for this info. Many insurance companies count inquiries as “CLAIMS”. It’s a tricky way to bolster their revenue; and then when their insured complains their policy cost escalated, a rapid “mea culpa” is voiced for their misunderstanding.
https://www.policygenius.com/blog/insurance-secret-uber-doesnt-want-know/
If you’re intending on donating to Brolies, might wish to do it ASAP.
Internet across the globe to face downtime over the next 48 hours: ICANN.
https://www.bgr.in/news/internet-across-the-globe-to-face-downtime-over-the-next-48-hours-icann/
If you remember, Obama gave internet domain to China’s ICANN.
I had renamed ICANN as ICAN’T
I have a solution: Don’t do any shopping online.
So sorry to hear about this. This woman has no shame.
Hope a lot of money is raised to help you out.
STEVEN, I will pray for you about this, my Brother.
After this has passed, and when you are able to, I would urge you to get out of that city. If my understanding of Biblical prophecy is correct, of all the cities that you DON’T want to be in over the next 10 or 11 years, I would put NYC at #1.
~ D-FensDogG
Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends
Folks…cover your butts–CYA is not a choice now–it is a must!!
I am 68 years old, female; I don’t leave the house unless my husband is with me. We don’t even go out nights now..only on day time, weekends.
If someone comes to the house to buy or look at what I have on CL, I make them come when husband is home.
Just a final thought Steven. You said you were arrested by the NYPD. “They” refer these to a “Desk(?)”. I’m not familiar with that, but if this is a criminal charge, you are still entitled to a jury trial if you want one.
This sounds an awful lot like one of those “Gypsy Scams”. I’m not sure, but it has some of the earmarks. If she has evidence for use against you, you are entitled to know what that is. You should also research her background as well.
Sometimes, if she’s running a scam, the mere knowledge that you are looking at her might be enough to make her forget the whole thing. I don’t like these “abbreviated” forms of hearing. It is too easy to get a judge (they’re usually admin. law judges), that’s a moron. Those types of “judge” really aren’t judges, they are lawyers that are appointed to do this work.
Also, don’t forget, and don’t let THEM forget that the burden of proof is on her. You said you had a witness. That may be very helpful.
All done! You will be remembered in my evening prayers as well. Vaya con Dios!
Glad to help Steven and so sorry to hear of this injustice, which can befall anyone in these perilous times
I pitched in, too.
Steven, I don’t know if you’ve done this in the past or not, but when you get through this, you may want to consider small package deliveries. At the very least, the packages don’t talk back. I’d also look into getting a camera or two that looks into the back seat, for your protection.
Good luck!
I would suggest the police read Steven’s posts here which detail how careful he is to not even upset his clients with his words and beliefs. He will engage them in Socratic conversation IF they are willing, but never forced anything on anybody. And I have ZERO reason to suspect he’d EVER do anything physical to anybody in light of that consideration & respect of their individual rights as human beings.
Absolutely no reason to even think he would do anything like that! BTW, why was SHE not arrested for disorderly conduct or public drunkenness? Maybe because he had pity on her and didn’t call the cops?
Our prayers that this will go away and the truth prevail.