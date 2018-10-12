Loyal FOTM reader Steven Broiles needs your help

Steven Broiles, a longtime Fellowship of the Minds reader, eloquent and always-thoughtful commenter, needs our help.

Steven is a former New York school teacher who has been making a living by driving a taxi/Uber. He is falsely accused of and was arrested for assaulting a drunken female passenger.

This is what he wrote on GoFundMe:

As an Uber and Lyft driver in New York City, I work hard to keep a roof over my head and pay for the car I’m driving. Well, hard times are upon me: A passenger in my car falsely accused me of assault, and on Fri., Oct. 5th, I was arrested on what they call a DAT—a desk appearance ticket. The charge was “Assault level 3”—a misdemeanor. This lady said I grabbed her by the arm and removed her from the car. I never laid a finger on her; She left the car of her own free will. There was a witness in the car, and I am trying to locate her. I was released on my own recognizance. My court date is Nov. 7th. I never laid one finger on this very intoxicated lady, and I am entitled to a date in court. However, New York’s Taxi & Limousine Commission has suspended my license until the matter is resolved. This happened Wed., Oct. 10th. As a result, I am not able to drive and earn an income. I spoke to a supervisor at the TLC, and they no longer take bonds for such cases. In effect, I have been denied the presumption of innocence. I have not been convicted of anything—and I know I didn’t do anything! Yet I cannot drive! This has really knocked the wind out of me, and now everything seems to be coming down: Not only is the bank telling me they will repossess the car, but my landlord has told me he will move to evict! I have worked very hard over the years and I have tried to build a life for myself. I enjoy my work and have received hundreds of compliments over the years. I look forward to working online from home, which will give me some lee-way so I won’t have to drive as much anymore. That is a project that will have to wait. In the meantime, if you would please donate what you can to my Go Fund Me campaign, I would be most grateful in getting back on my feet. Thank You so much and God Bless You.

In the meantime, Steven is actively working on helping himself by:

Going to the TLC and his insurance broker.

Calling lawyers.

Signing up to deliver for Uber Eats.

We are told by Jesus Christ our Lord to love our neighbors, and to be good Samaritans to someone in need.

I believe Steven Broiles. He is in desperate need, now out of a job because of the arrest and false accusation. He has set up a GoFundMe page for donations, with a goal of $5,000.

Please be generous. Even a donation of $1 or $5 helps.

To donate, click here.

Thank you, and God bless you for your kindness.

~Eowyn

