Little dog saves 4 tiny kittens from fire

The Jack Russell is a small dog — a type of terrier that ranges in size from 1o to 15 inches long.
Leo is a Jack Russell mix who lives with his human (a woman with four children) and animal (another dog, Barney, and four newborn kittens) family in Melbourne, Australia.
Leo may be small but he has the heart of a lion.
One night, Leo’s house caught fire. Soon, flames filled the whole house.
Leo’s human family and Barney managed to get out, but Leo refused to flee.
When the firefighters got into the building, they found little Leo lying unconscious on the ground.
When they picked him up, they noticed that four tiny and alive kittens were underneath him. Leo was keeping the kittens safe by using his body to shield them from the fire.
Fortunately, the firefighters were able to revive Leo with oxygen.
H/t Happiest
See also these other hero dogs:
- Hero dog saves 4 children from fire
- Dog saves Wisconsin family from carbon monoxide poisoning
- Hero dog, beaten and shot, protects boy from home invaders
- Hero dogs: saves newborn baby; fosters orphaned ducklings
- Dog licks owners’ faces to alert them to fire
- Dog saves her injured human from freezing to death
- Homeless dog rescues woman from car wreck
- Homeless dog saves life of 3-year-old girl
- Hero dog saves goats and deer from Northern California inferno
- WW2 US Army hero dog gets posthumous medal for bravery
- Homeless dog saves newborn baby from garbage dump
- Dog found help for friend stuck for a week in a ravine
- Homeless dog brings friend to rescuer
- Police dog Poncho gives CPR!
It’s not just dogs. See these other heroic animals! —
- Animals who saved human lives: pig, dogs, gorilla, lions
- Hero rabbit saves owners from deadly gas leak
- Hero rabbit saves owners from house fire
- Hero cat pounds on door; saves family from carbon monoxide poisoning
- Cat defends baby from babysitter
- Russian cat saves baby abandoned in box in freezing cold
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Murdered Rhodesian farmer Terry Ford’s dog, was a Jack Russell, who refused to leave his side, even after he was murdered by the Liberals beloved racist terrorists of war criminal despot Lord Robert Mugabe’s Democrat thugs. This is a true story that a movie should be made about, but of course our enemies who currently control much of the MSM, would never, ever do a movie about this,, that could awaken more people to their Kalergi Plans to destroy Western Civilization.
‘In the continuing political terror of Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe, who can ever forget the14-year-old Jack Russell terrier Squeak?
The body of Terry Ford, the tenth white farmer murdered by the Mugabe regime was found doubled up beside the gate of his home farmstead with his faithful dog curled next to him on March 19, 2002.
Even in death Squeak refused to leave the side of his master, and was with him until authorities bundled the 55-year-old farmer into a tin coffin.
Squeak, who went everywhere with Terry Ford, was with him in the last desperate moments of his life when he was trying to leave his farm in a vehicle.’
Farmer’s terrier belongs in same category as Greyfriar’s Bobby
https://canadafreepress.com/2002/edesk101402.htm
Our domesticated animals are so precious and lovable. The world would be a much better place if humans emulated this Jack Russell.
What a brave doggie!
Well, there it is, big old tough me couldn’t get through this without tearing up! The largest pet store in Vancouver, BC in the 70s & 80s was The Animal Kingdom. Their logo was “For the only love that money can buy” and it may still be there.
What a wonderful little dog. So glad the fire fighters could resuscitate him. He was so cute when reunited with the kittens.