Libtards defend third-trimester abortion: “I think that depends how cool the doctor is”
That statement begins at the 1:26 mark.
I assume he believes he’s so snarky with his trolling but I guarantee you he stands by that statement.
DCG
It despairs me that Americans can be so flippant about the killing of unborn humans.
The bespectacled young dude followed his “cool doctor” remark with even worse. Alluding to what his girl friend said, that only unlicensed doctors should do third-trimester abortions, he said, “because I think that way you can get a more fun outcome”. After which, he glared at the camera, looking demon possessed.
Has it ever occurred to this young man his mother could have had a “cool doctor” to undertake the “fun outcome” of aborting him?
As (Satanic) DemocRat VA Governor Northam, who loved to wear DemocRat KKK & Blackface back in his college days, “We can make the baby comfortable, and if the parents want, we can smother it to death”
‘The Infant Would Be Kept Comfortable’: Is Virginia’s Governor Pro-Infanticide?
https://www.christianheadlines.com/blog/the-infant-would-be-kept-comfortable-virginia-s-governor-pro-infanticide.html