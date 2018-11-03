Libtard Alec Baldwin arrested for punching guy over a parking spot

This guy has some serious anger management issues.

From Hollywood Reporter: Alec Baldwin is in police custody in New York for punching a man over a parking spot (on Friday).

The incident occurred in front of 28 East 10th St. just before 2 p.m. ET, New York Police Department Det. Sophia Mason said. “It looks like it was a dispute over the parking spot, and the person in custody punched him,” Mason said.

Mason confirmed the person in question was Baldwin. No charges have yet been filed.

More from NY Post:

“Baldwin was arrested for misdemeanor assault, and is being held at the NYPD’s 6th Precinct station house in Greenwich Village, cops said.

An unidentified third party was holding a parking spot for Baldwin on East 10th Street when another driver swooped in and took the spot away, cops said.”

After Baldwin’s arrest, women reporters shared some stories about the libtard. Some of their tweets, from Twitchy:

“Baldwin was the first person I ever experienced being blocked by on Twitter, after he used his account with hundreds of thousands of followers to berate me for…writing about a fundraiser he’d hosted in a way he didn’t find satisfactory .”

.” “ Alec Baldwin also told me “I hope you choke to death” when I was on assignment, staking out his house.”

when I was on assignment, staking out his house.” “He called me “a hag” when I noted once that he had multiple nannies.”

How is it that this man still has a job on TV?

DCG

