Libtard actress Kate Hudson raising her daughter with a “genderless approach”

Women demorats proudly display their gender-specific “p*ssy hats” and “nasty woman” t-shirts and want you to vote vaginas into office.

So how come when they have a baby girl they want to raise her in a genderless environment? Aren’t they proud of her vagina and want to raise her as a strong woman? Don’t the women proggies want more vaginas in the country to smash the patriarchy?

I will never understand liberal logic…

From People Magazine: Kate Hudson isn’t putting any gender labels on little Rani Rose.

The 39-year-old actress and WW ambassador revealed in a recent interview with AOL that she embraces a “genderless approach” to parenting 3-month-old Rani and her two older brothers from Hudson’s previous relationships: Bingham Hawn, 7½, and Ryder Russell, 15.

“[Having a daughter] doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference,” she told the outlet. “I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]. We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as.”

“I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way,” Hudson explained. “It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes.”

“With the boys it was just onesies … actually, I did pretty good with the boys,” she clarified with a laugh. “But with her it’s a whole other ball game. There’s some stuff that I’m like, ‘I can’t do that to her, because it’s so over-the-top.’”

Hudson’s own upbringing — as the only girl in a group of brothers, including Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell — helped her be able to see the fluidity of gender roles.

“I was a tomboy in a spinning dress,” she shared. “My middle brother [Boston Russell], who is closest to me in age, was basically my sister because I put makeup on him all the time, and I’d dress him up and he loved it.”



