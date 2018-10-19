Liberal utopia of Seattle: Prostitutes flooding the streets due to lack of law enforcement

I’ve done many, many, many blog posts on the liberal utopia of Seattle and their problems (homeless, crime, drug use, etc.). See the following:
- Lawless in Seattle: Police take over an hour to respond to burglary in progress
- Lawless in Seattle: Police never respond to Target’s call of theft in progress
- Seattle Police refused to remove homeless from construction site before they caused $1.3 million fire damage
- Seattle, you have a problem: Council, police & animal control ignore woman’s pleas for help; 3 dogs from illegal RV encampment maul her & her dog
- Seattle woman out for a run attacked by homeless man, wants city to “do something productive”
- Rape, strangulation and assault: Three attacks by homeless people in Seattle in less than a month
- Homeless Seattle man, accused of a stabbing, on the loose after failing to show up for court-appointed treatment program
- Homeless carrying weapons are “slipping through security” at King County Courthouse
- Seattle to shut down tiny homeless village, opened in 2017, after crime skyrockets 100%
- Scared in Seattle: Citizens terrorized by the homeless & sidewalks turned into toilets
Now, thanks to the progressive bureaucrats who run the city, you can add prostitution to the equation!
As reported by Jason Rantz at MyNorthwest.com: If you’re wondering why you see so many prostitutes openly working Seattle streets, cops contend you should blame it on City Attorney Pete Holmes. Cops complain that his office generally refuses to pursue charges against prostitutes.
Consequently, prostitutes are flocking to Seattle from out of town and cops feel powerless to attack the problem, according to officers who spoke with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.
“Law enforcement do want to do something to combat this problem because we know it is affecting the neighborhoods,” one Seattle officer tells me, on the condition of anonymity as they haven’t been granted permission to talk to the press. “We choose not to because we know that we will not get any support from the prosecutor’s office.”
A short drive around the Licton Springs low-barrier Tiny House Village, just north of Woodland Park Zoo, you’ll spot about a half dozen female prostitutes walking up and down Aurora Avenue waiting for clients to solicit them at all hours of the day.
Many of the prostitutes come from out of town, officers have discovered, having heard of the city’s lax laws. They come here knowing they won’t be hassled. Some are there willingly, others are forced to by abusive pimps, who also ravage the neighborhoods with drug dealing and petty theft.
This problem impacts the neighborhood, making it unsafe, while driving down businesses near the corners these sex workers roam. But the impact extends beyond cleaning up the streets and the nuisance they pose.
Cops aren’t necessarily interested in immediately arresting women selling sex on the streets. In many cases, the women are victims themselves and cops would like to help them, every bit as much as the City Attorney’s Office.
But cops want to arrest pimps, as they’re often nearby in a car waiting for their prostitutes to drop off cash from a client. Without being able to use jail time as leverage over the prostitutes to turn on their pimps, it’s a futile effort.
“The women would rather get arrested, get [released] in a couple hours of being booked, than dime out the pimp/trafficker that have intimidated them with bodily harm if they turn in their pimp/trafficker,” a second officer told me.
Holmes did not provide comments for this story. But his office, through his spokesperson Dan Nolte, acknowledges they don’t normally prosecute sex workers because, in the past, “these efforts were met with limited success…”
“The Seattle Police Department would arrest persons committing the offense of prostitution, and our office would charge them,” Nolte said. “But once released, those individuals would return to their pimps (and/or pimps and traffickers procured replacements), and the cycle would continue. Prostitution is a demand-driven industry. As long as demand exists, pimps and traffickers will be incentivized to drive more vulnerable people into prostitution.”
A few years ago, Holmes’ office decided to target the sex buyers, not the sex workers, for prosecution. They want to cut down on the demand. Indeed, last year, Nolte reports they filed 263 charges of sexual exploitation (compare that to the five charges against sex workers; in these cases, it’s because they repeatedly refuse to accept resources to get them off the streets).
Holmes’ office says they also want to go after pimps, but cops argue that job is made harder by the city attorney’s policies.
Read the whole story here.
DCG
While the useful idiots who elected the Demonrat city governments of Seattle and S.F. deserve what they get, how sad it is that two of America’s most beautiful cities are destroyed and blighted.
Considering that Seattle is the old stomping grounds for the Green River Killer, and he killed about 50 or more prostitutes, you would think women would be a little bit scared to do what they do. But then again, people seem not to have the good sense to have any fear at all anymore.