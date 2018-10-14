Liberal utopia of Portland, Oregon: Homeless crisis exploding, private citizens now paying homeless to pickup trash

Video NSFW due to cursing.

Large, progressive-run cities on the west coast all have a homeless crisis: Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, etc. MILLIONS of taxpayer dollars are stolen to solve the problem keep the homeless industrial complex alive.

In September I did a blog post that included two videos from The Michael Anderson Show, where he bravely went out and showed you an entire city block and family bike path that was taken over by homeless.

Anderson is back exposing to the good Portland mayor, Ted Wheeler, another area of his city that is run over by filth and garbage.

The area Anderson exposes is between SE 96th and SE Division. He states that the homeless area stretches around for about four city blocks. This part of the “City of Roses” includes homeless encampments, mentally ill people and trash everywhere including needles, feces and material that is a generally a health hazard.

Anderson interviews a homeless man who claims that a private citizen pays him $40/load to pick up trash. Another homeless person claims he is paid $80-90/month to pick up trash.

This is odd considering that Oregon taxpayers are giving the bureaucrats $31 million to fund the Joint Office of Homeless Services. Why do private citizens need to cough up extra monies for garbage collection when they are already contributing MILLIONS of dollars to the homelessness?

The saddest part is where Anderson interviews a US military veteran and he states that many homeless have drug issues and they just don’t want to be helped.

Anderson goes on to describe the amount of money the city has spent to solve NOTHING.

It’s a vicious, vicious cycle that progressives are not willing to solve. After all, someone’s gotta keep that homeless industrial complex alive.

