Kim Foxx says criticism of her handling of Smollett case is due to her race

From Daily Mail: The Chicago prosecutor whose office dismissed charges against Jussie Smollett defended the decision on Saturday, saying the Empire actor was treated no differently than thousands of other defendants whose charges were similarly dropped since she took office.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx made the comments during a defiant and emotional address at the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.’s Rainbow Push Coalition.
Foxx openly wondered if her race had something to do with the harsh criticism she’s faced since her office announced that charges against Smollett had been dropped, WGN-TV reported.
The actor was accused of staging what he claimed to be a racist and homophobic attack in January.
‘I have been asking myself for the last two weeks what is this really about,’ she said.
‘As someone who has lived in this city, who came up in the projects of this city to serve as the first African American woman in this role, it is disheartening to me…that when we get in these positions somehow the goalposts change.’
Foxx, who recused herself from the case after she communicating with a Smollett relative during the probe, reiterated that she welcomes of an independent investigation into the way she and her office handled the case.
She also reminded the audience that her office did the same thing for the nearly 6,000 low-level defendants who had their charges dropped with ‘deferred prosecution’ during her tenure.
Further, she said that under the law, Smollett could be fined a maximum of $10,000 and that the actor did pay that amount because his $10,000 bond was forfeited.
But Foxx did not address specifics of the case, or the criticism leveled by legal experts and others who said it was highly unusual not to require an admission of guilt by Smollett, particularly since at the time they dropped charges, prosecutors said they believed they could have proven the charges against the actor.
‘In my 48 years of practice, I certainly have never seen a deferred prosecution done like that,’ Richard Kling, an IIT-Kent Law School professor told the Chicago Sun-Times last week.
Foxx also responded to the calls by various critics to resign, saying that she will complete her term that ends next year and has plans to run for re-election.
Read the whole story here.
Y-A-W-N. Racism is the default accusation of the Left.
@Kim Foxx: You are reprehensible whatever the color of your skin.
LOOK! SQUIRREL!!!
Of course it is race, at least from her view when she knows she is in the wrong. I don’t care if she is purple, she screwed up. It is all she has when she admits she has done the same with thousands of others, it would seem Chicago has a serious problem with this lacking prosecutor. Maybe she is working under the comment made during the OBama admin, that “we don’t prosecute our people.”
Since the fake hate crime hoax story emerged, I have learned that Smollet’s aunt is Kamala Harris, California Senator (D), and that Smollet has some sort of connection to Michele Obama. So I read from that that Kim Foxx dropped all 16 felony charges that he had been indicted on, enraging the Chicago Police Dept. and, by extension, emboldening the criminal element in that city.
There may be a time when a prosecutor may dismiss a single felony count for some extreme case—e.g., when a desperate criminal is terminally ill, for example. BUT 16?!?!
LET’S BE CLEAR: Kim Foxx must not only be investigated, but the Bar Association in the State of Illinois should move to disbar this black female from ever practicing law in that State again. And they should do so not because she is a black female, or even a left-leaning person, but because she has, with this action, undermined the Rule of Law in that State. But this is the Left for you: They infiltrate, undermine, subvert, pervert and overthrow any tradition or custom they can get their Antonio Gramsci hands on, and if and when they are ever caught, they cry and caterwaul in indignation.
Furthermore, I believe that Ms. Foxx should be indicted on whatever felony counts that a grand jury can pin on her. Lawyers have a dubious reputation in certain segments of the population to begin with, and the Rule of Law has taken a real beating in Chicago since the advent of Rahm Emmanuel, and the black population there has been systematically exterminated by crime and abortion. Kim Foxx has wrought incalculable damage to those people and the City of Chicago that may not even manifest itself until the next hate crime occurs, whether it will be real or fake.
But this is the Barack Obama political model for you: Alinsky your target into extinction or powerlessness, and cry “Duh!” once anyone ever points out the damage. It is SATANIC because it is DIABOLICAL.
I have to agree. I doubt that a white person would have let him go. So, in that sense, it IS about race. If she is too stupid to see what’s wrong here she needs to resign. If she is that corrupt that she sees it but thinks it’s OK, she needs to resign. Either way, there’s a common solution.
Maybe she can take that other mayor who refuses to resign with her. Does anybody else think there is an object lesson here? Look what happens when they get “elevated” to positions of authority. Look at Slapsy Maxie.
The Demonrats can keep sticking them in official positions and pretending that nothing is wrong while everything falls apart. It’s an obvious joke. Most people are just too “PC” to state the obvious.