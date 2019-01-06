Kid Rock’s Nashville bar allowed to use “controversial” signage

Rate this post

Yet liberals are completely ok with kids being exposed to pussy hats, #shoutyourabortion, the LGBT agenda, a young drag queen dancing in clubs for money and adults of the opposite sex using public restrooms.

I guess it’s only “family friendly” and “considerate” when it fits a leftist agenda.

From Fox News: A proposed sign for Kid Rock’s new bar in Nashville caused a bit of controversy among local officials, who deemed it inappropriate.



The singer’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock and Roll Bar and Steakhouse on Lower Broadway opened recently and the sign’s design didn’t sit well with everyone.

A mock-up of the image was hung in the business’ window, which features a guitar that also looks like a woman’s (how do they know it’s a woman’s?) backside with a donkey in the middle, serving as a cheeky play on the bar’s name.

City council member Freddie O’Connell was not a fan of the image, however, and told News Channel 5 he didn’t want something like that hanging in a family-friendly area.

The Metro Council voted on the sign Thursday night, which they do on all proposed signs that hang over the sidewalk in that part of the city. Despite some members’ reservations, it was approved 27-3, Channel 5 reports. “If we stop something on the principle of taste, we do move pretty quickly into a legal gray area inviting a lawsuit against Metro for saying we’ve infringed someone’s rights,” O’Connell told WKRN.

Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher feels that the sign is “inconsiderate” of those who want to frequent the area with their children, WKRN reports.

Many parents who were questioned about the nature of the sign didn’t have a problem with it.

“I wouldn’t take the kids, but I think there are some things you’re going to see when you’re walking down here,” Ky Gressman told WKRN. “You just have to make choices as parents if you want to be down here or not.”

“My children are too little to understand but I don’t think it’s derogatory or anything,” said parent Megan Goins. “It’s just a tush.”

DCG

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!’’

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

