“Keep NYC Trash Free” images of Trump supporters show up on NYC garbage cans

Edgy! Now do supporters of Islam.

I don’t wear a MAGA cap (mine is NRA) but I do occasionally carry a Chick-fil-A cup…

From Fox News: Images of Trump supporters and Boston sports fans have turned up on garbage can and train station posters in New York City under the slogan “Keep NYC Trash Free.”

The artwork was reportedly done by street artist Winston Tseng and began showing up on trash cans where a public service announcement would normally be.

One shows a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat with a Confederate flag tattoo on his arm and a Chick-fil-A cup in his hand.

Another drawing shows a woman with the same red “MAGA” hat holding a Bible.

Others took aim at Boston sports fans, showing a screaming man in a Tom Brady jersey and a Boston Red Sox hat holding a Sam Adams beer.

The posters were not authorized by New York City officials, initially appearing on trash cans on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Some have been removed, but others remain, according to PIX 11. Tseng denied that he was behind the posters in a statement to the station.

DCG

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News , the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

