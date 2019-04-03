Kamala Harris says she needed psychotherapy because of President Trump

A year ago, Demonrat senator Kamala Harris (CA), who slept screwed her way into government, “joked” about killing President Trump.

Now, Harris, who wants to be president of the USA, says she and “a lot of” other Democrats needed and received psychotherapy because of Trump.

Katie Pavlich reports for Townhall that in a speech to the Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles last Saturday night, March 30, 2019, Harris whined about needing therapy because of President Trump:

“It [Trump’s presidency] has caused a lot of us to go through individual and group therapy. It has caused a lot of us to feel a bit of despair, and depression, and anxiety, and fear. And I say don’t let the bad guys win.”

Kamala Harris, the delicate snowflake who wants to be your President, has raised $12 billion since announcing her candidacy earlier this year.

