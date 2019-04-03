Kamala Harris says she needed psychotherapy because of President Trump

A year ago, Demonrat senator Kamala Harris (CA), who
slept screwed her way into government, “joked” about killing President Trump.
Now, Harris, who wants to be president of the USA, says she and “a lot of” other Democrats needed and received psychotherapy because of Trump.
Katie Pavlich reports for Townhall that in a speech to the Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles last Saturday night, March 30, 2019, Harris whined about needing therapy because of President Trump:
“It [Trump’s presidency] has caused a lot of us to go through individual and group therapy. It has caused a lot of us to feel a bit of despair, and depression, and anxiety, and fear. And I say don’t let the bad guys win.”
Kamala Harris, the delicate snowflake who wants to be your President, has raised $12 billion since announcing her candidacy earlier this year.
And yet we were strong enough to tolerate the miserable lying muslim imposter for eight years. Harris is a demented weakling and may, like Obama, not be legally eligible to for the office she seeks.
Kamala’s parents are not native born US citizens. Her mother was born in India and her father was born in Jamaica. She is absolutely does not qualify to run for president. Besides being a political whore with no morals, it sickened me watching her facial expressions during Trump’s State of the Union.
That’s a VERY good point. We shouldn’t let them ignore this. They want to establish a precedent.
OMG people get over your selves how old is this idiot? How much longer before the CW starts they are not going to give it up and if they lose again it will be a CW. They are to stupid to even understand there own feelings so how could she run the Greatest Nation on earth when she cant even connect with her own feelings.
“Obama-Kamala (is my Willy Brown?) Harris is a joke. She want it soooooo bad (and I don’t mean Willy). She is just beside herself that some people took control and prevented her from her “inheritance”. Same emotion as Hillary.
She is a creature of The Odor and it shows. Somebody should check her for scars, i.e. NXIVM. She would offer her services to the Bronfman sisters if it would help her power goal.
Anyone who admits that they are/were thrown into such deep psychological turmoil due to a Republican winning the Presidential election . . . is not qualified to serve as our POTUS (aside from the fact that the places of birth of her parents preclude her from holding this office.) If you are that unbalanced, you have no place sitting anywhere near the “red button” of destruction. I am amazed that any person of intelligence would admit to such mental frailty.
The new thing is the Frankfurt ideology. You don’t have any “street cred.”, unless you’re a victim. Whitey can’t play because Whitey got “privilege”. All God’s chiln’ got privilege (not Whitey).
Libtards always have to be the victim of something…and TDS allows them to play a lot of victim cards.
That’s the whole philosophy of the Frankfurt School. “Everybody” is a victim…., except Whitey. “Progress” is obtained by forming alliances with other “victims”, (not Whitey). That’s why ONLY Whitey can be racist. Get it?
Losers of the world, UNITE!