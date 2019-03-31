Johns Hopkins professor Zackary Berger is an anti-white racist

5 (100%) 1 vote

Zackary Dov Berger, M.D., Ph.D., is an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins.

Berger is also a rabid anti-Trumper and anti-white racist.

Below are some of Berger’s tweets (click here for his Twitter feed):

“Water is wet / Tuberculosis is bad / Fried chicken is tasty / Trump is a white supremacist” – 9/13/17 “BREAKING / White people keep voting wrong.” -11/8/17 “At this moment, I know where all my children are. No one is trying to kidnap or shoot or arrest them. White privilege, USA” -5/27/18 “I mean, white people are fucking stupid. Isn’t that what she said? I guess I’m going to have to read the Times again b/c she seems to be truthtelling.” -8/2/18 “More chain migrants, less white people, please.” -10/16/18 “I’m sick of this government. I’m sick of the torturers and cruel zealots. I’m sick of the white supremacists.” “Again, racism and white supremacy are part of our history. Ignoring them won’t make them go away. Perhaps not electing them might help.” “Pretty psyched that my amazing Jewish partner married me even though I’m Jewish. Thank God I’m blond.” -4/2/18

Source of above image: Voat

If a white guy were to say those hateful things about Jews, it would be all over the news and we would never hear the end of it. So why is it okay for this Jewish medical doctor and professor to say hateful things about “whites”?

More recently, on March 28, 2019:

Berger did not deny or disavow the above composite of some of his anti-white racist tweets, but doubled down instead. Responding to a tweeter who said Berger’s racist tweets “did not age well,” Berger replied : “Nah, these are all good.”

: “Nah, these are all good.” Berger called Ben Shapiro one of the #TrumpJews.

Ben Shapiro one of the #TrumpJews. Berger retweeted Rhea Boyd, MD

“The answer is white supremacy, a foundational value in US society from which medicine is not immune. It is used to invalidate the expertise of non-whites and demand ‘evidence’ of their claims. But our evidence will never be sufficient in a field predicated on our inferiority.” “The solution then is to expose, name, and end white supremacy, in its every manifestation in medicine. Doing so will literally change what is considered science and who are considered scientists.” -3/28/19

It is profoundly disturbing that medical doctors like Berger and Rhea Boyd politicize medicine and science, calling for the elimination of “white supremacists” from those fields, which would then result in the remaking (“literally change”) of “what is considered science” — whatever that means.

Can you imagine Berger or Boyd being your physician, who practice medicine that they believe to be fundamentally warped because of “white supremacy”? Can you imagine pediatrician Rhea Boyd treating your children?

Johns Hopkins must be so proud to have this rank racist, Zakary Berger, as a professor.

