Johns Hopkins professor Zackary Berger is an anti-white racist

Zackary Dov Berger, M.D., Ph.D., is an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins.
Berger is also a rabid anti-Trumper and anti-white racist.
Below are some of Berger’s tweets (click here for his Twitter feed):
“Water is wet / Tuberculosis is bad / Fried chicken is tasty / Trump is a white supremacist” – 9/13/17
“BREAKING / White people keep voting wrong.” -11/8/17
“At this moment, I know where all my children are. No one is trying to kidnap or shoot or arrest them. White privilege, USA” -5/27/18
“I mean, white people are fucking stupid. Isn’t that what she said? I guess I’m going to have to read the Times again b/c she seems to be truthtelling.” -8/2/18
“More chain migrants, less white people, please.” -10/16/18
“I’m sick of this government. I’m sick of the torturers and cruel zealots. I’m sick of the white supremacists.”
“Again, racism and white supremacy are part of our history. Ignoring them won’t make them go away. Perhaps not electing them might help.”
“Pretty psyched that my amazing Jewish partner married me even though I’m Jewish. Thank God I’m blond.” -4/2/18
If a white guy were to say those hateful things about Jews, it would be all over the news and we would never hear the end of it. So why is it okay for this Jewish medical doctor and professor to say hateful things about “whites”?
More recently, on March 28, 2019:
- Berger did not deny or disavow the above composite of some of his anti-white racist tweets, but doubled down instead. Responding to a tweeter who said Berger’s racist tweets “did not age well,” Berger replied: “Nah, these are all good.”
- Berger called Ben Shapiro one of the #TrumpJews.
- Berger retweeted Rhea Boyd, MD, an “African American” pediatrician practicing in the San Francisco Bay Area who maintains “white supremacists” hold sway over medicine and science:
“The answer is white supremacy, a foundational value in US society from which medicine is not immune. It is used to invalidate the expertise of non-whites and demand ‘evidence’ of their claims. But our evidence will never be sufficient in a field predicated on our inferiority.” “The solution then is to expose, name, and end white supremacy, in its every manifestation in medicine. Doing so will literally change what is considered science and who are considered scientists.” -3/28/19
It is profoundly disturbing that medical doctors like Berger and Rhea Boyd politicize medicine and science, calling for the elimination of “white supremacists” from those fields, which would then result in the remaking (“literally change”) of “what is considered science” — whatever that means.
Can you imagine Berger or Boyd being your physician, who practice medicine that they believe to be fundamentally warped because of “white supremacy”? Can you imagine pediatrician Rhea Boyd treating your children?
Johns Hopkins must be so proud to have this rank racist, Zakary Berger, as a professor.
~Eowyn
This mindless hypocrite is quite happy to say “Thank God I’m blond” while being ever so happy that he is, as he puts it, “Jewish”. Well Dr Berger, not to put too fine a point on it, the last time I looked, one could no more be Jewish than they could be Scottish. You seem unable to distinguish between nouns and adjectives, or adjectivial wordings.
One can eat Scottish shortbread, but only a Scot can make it natively. There’s a reason the Scot’s most famous export is Scotch whiskey, not Scottish whiskey: it’s NOT a whiskey made in the style of the Scots, but whiskey made by Scots.
That’s why challah bread is a Jewish tradition, not a Jew tradition. Why is the language known as Yiddish, and not Yid instead? Could it be because the root word Yid means Jew? But it may be that you know how to speak Jew as opposed to ‘in the style of the Jews’.
Well, I could go on of course, but I’m preaching to the choir… Or perhaps I should say to the synagogue’s congregation? Just how far toward “correct” do you want your political ideology’s correctness to move, Herr doktor Berger?
Outstanding.
Susan Sontag (whom I once met) knew how to write well. (And I recommend her great book, “Under the Sign of Saturn.”) But, as Dr. Henry Makow has pointed out, despite her ability to write, she was nothing but a LUNATIC.
So Dr. Burger may know medicine, put on his shoes and chew gum at the same time. But ultimately, he is nothing but a LUNATIC, and his crowing his hatred is his howling at the moon!
“Hell is empty and all the demons are here!” Yep.
A (((Johns Hopkins professor))) and anti-white racist; once again, shocking. You should be pretty psyched that anyone married you, sister-boy. He didn’t specify the gender of his “amazing Jewish partner”. Nope, don’t want to know. As for Rhea-Boyd treating my child, I can’t imagine her treating my cat. Especially my cat, and he’s black. Or I should say African-American. A Cat of Color (COC), as it were. These people must have money, why don’t they just leave? I’d like to suggest the socialist paradise of Zimbabwe. No white supremacists there
Remember Rhodesia was changed via “Democracy” by racist terrorist war criminal communist “Democrats” into the sh-thole liberal cesspool utopia “Zimbabwe” they want to bring to the US via Kalergi Plan, Cultural Marxism & Cloward Piven etc
The Last White Man-Zimbabwe Documentary
Does he really want white men to believe it is more shameful to be an over achiever than an under achiever?
Really, most of us would be happy just to go through life with out all this fabricated conflict.
“what is considered science”. “Dr.” Boyd, that would be the entire corpus of experimentally-verifiable truth claims. They much prefer “science”, intended to mean whatever they say it means, because racism, white supremacy, Trump, climate change, blah blah ad infinitum. To seek truth is to seek God, to seek God is to seek truth. They hate both with a burning, white-hot, frenetic intensity. So, welcome to the wonderful world of “post-truth”
Where did they find this racist? I know, I know, Johns Hopkins. I can’t believe it. Make that, I don’t want to believe it. Choose your doctor. And hospital.
Move to saaaaay… the Southside of chicongo.
Get back with me in a year and tell me how much you hate yourself and whitey.
If you live
Why am I reading this again? That face…smug bastard. As one who is enamored of the quaint conception of Honorable Manhood, I find this talmudic toad repellent
Morgan Freeman is upset that February is the only month for Black-History. Mike Wallace Responds by saying, “I”m not White, I’m Jewish.”
Yes. This is what they teach their children—that, despite all appearances to the contrary, that they “are not white.”
Actually, publisher of Culture Wars, E. Michael Jones, has pointed out that this “white race” is a construct instilled after WW II, much like the label “Hispanic.” There is no “white race,” he maintains, inasmuch as Europeans used to refer to themselves as being OF A CERTAIN EUROPEAN COUNTRY. Thus, Jones maintains that he is of Irish and Polish extraction.
Likewise, “Hispanic” was a label that came into being during the Nixon Years. Many Latinos resent it. As a former NYC teacher, Puerto Ricans used to call themselves Puerto Ricans, and Dominicans called themselves Dominicans. They tended to shun the “Hispanic” label, for the most part.
But: We’re dealing with the Masters of Identity Politics here, brought to us by Lenin & Trotsky!
We’ve gone from the nothing burger to Zackary Burger in one news cycle! Yes, there’s a member of the tribe out there who actually allowed the poison inside his mind to leak out and tell us the truth about what’s going on inside!
And that truth is this: As caucasoid as he may be—and definitely knows he is—Burger maintains the “narrative” or “social construct” that members of the Tribe are NOT “white.” Yes, this is what they believe and teach their children. And they will enlist their intellectual inferiors (as they see it) and take them under their wing to be their surrogates in the Fight Against Whitey.
Dr. Henry Makow has done us the service of quoting the late Maurice Samuelson: “We Jews,” Samuelson admitted, in writing, “will never stop destroying. There is nothing you Gentiles can do to please us, because we want a world of our own.” This is the bottom line truth, and I can sort of see Burger’s point here, namely, that he enjoys being a maniac. In the end, “it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” Yep.
Maurice Samuelson: “We Jews will never stop destroying. There is nothing you Gentiles can do to please us, because we want a world of our own.”
That sounds like something Lucifer would say. I’m serious.
It also reminds me of the demonic Joker in Batman, as portrayed by Heath Ledger (he died after filming the movie). The Joker loves to foment chaos for chaos’ sake.
It “sounds” that way because it IS that way. I came to this conclusion many years ago. It is what it is. Someone must represent the evil forces of this world and they’re it.
I just don’t understand the impulse and compulsion to DESTROY.
Why?
Unless one is Lucifer or his minions, bent on destroying creation as a middle-finger to God.