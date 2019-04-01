Joe Biden: “Not once – ever – did I believe I acted inappropriately”

Rate this post

Such a non-apology. Demorats have mastered those.

From Daily Mail: Former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday defended his years of what he called ‘expressions of affection’ and claimed he ‘not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately.’

‘In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully,’ he said in a statement.

‘But it was never my intention. I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.’

Biden, who is expected to enter the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in the next month, is known for giving hugs, kisses, and demonstrating affection in public. It was often the subject of jokes about his love of women while others labeled him ‘Creepy Uncle Joe.’

He’s now fighting that longtime reputation in the wake of allegations from a Nevada politician that he gave her an unwanted kiss to the back of her head.

Biden vowed to remain a strong advocate for women. ‘I will also remain the strongest advocate I can be for the rights of women. I will fight to build on the work I’ve done in my career to end violence against women and ensure women are treated with the equality they deserve,’ he said.

‘I will continue to surround myself with trusted women advisers who challenge me to see different perspectives than my own. I will continue to speak out on these vitally-important issues where there is much more progress to be made and crucial fights that must be waged and won,’ he noted.

The talk of Biden presidential bid has been overshadowed by the accusation from Lucy Flores, a former Nevada politician who claims he grabbed her shoulders and kissed her head as he helped campaign for her in 2014.

Flores, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in Nevada the year in question, recalled in a bombshell essay on Friday that Biden crossed the line with her physically as they worked together, leaving her feeling ‘gross and confused’.

‘I’m glad that he’s willing to listen,’ Flores told CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ on Sunday morning of Biden’s response to her accusation.

‘If he is saying he never believed that was inappropriate frankly I believe that’s a little bit of a disconnection. And a sense of not being aware,’ she noted. ‘I just can’t imagine that there was never a situation where someone said to him, Mr. Vice president, you probably should stop doing that. You should probably stop touching women in that way, you should probably keep your hands to yourself. I want him to change his behavior and I want him to acknowledge this was wrong,’ she said.

Read the whole story here.

