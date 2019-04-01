Joe Biden: “Not once – ever – did I believe I acted inappropriately”

Such a non-apology. Demorats have mastered those.
From Daily Mail: Former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday defended his years of what he called ‘expressions of affection’ and claimed he ‘not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately.’
‘In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully,’ he said in a statement.
‘But it was never my intention. I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.’
Biden, who is expected to enter the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in the next month, is known for giving hugs, kisses, and demonstrating affection in public. It was often the subject of jokes about his love of women while others labeled him ‘Creepy Uncle Joe.’
He’s now fighting that longtime reputation in the wake of allegations from a Nevada politician that he gave her an unwanted kiss to the back of her head.
Biden vowed to remain a strong advocate for women. ‘I will also remain the strongest advocate I can be for the rights of women. I will fight to build on the work I’ve done in my career to end violence against women and ensure women are treated with the equality they deserve,’ he said.
‘I will continue to surround myself with trusted women advisers who challenge me to see different perspectives than my own. I will continue to speak out on these vitally-important issues where there is much more progress to be made and crucial fights that must be waged and won,’ he noted.
The talk of Biden presidential bid has been overshadowed by the accusation from Lucy Flores, a former Nevada politician who claims he grabbed her shoulders and kissed her head as he helped campaign for her in 2014.
Flores, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in Nevada the year in question, recalled in a bombshell essay on Friday that Biden crossed the line with her physically as they worked together, leaving her feeling ‘gross and confused’.
‘I’m glad that he’s willing to listen,’ Flores told CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ on Sunday morning of Biden’s response to her accusation.
‘If he is saying he never believed that was inappropriate frankly I believe that’s a little bit of a disconnection. And a sense of not being aware,’ she noted. ‘I just can’t imagine that there was never a situation where someone said to him, Mr. Vice president, you probably should stop doing that. You should probably stop touching women in that way, you should probably keep your hands to yourself. I want him to change his behavior and I want him to acknowledge this was wrong,’ she said.
Read the whole story here.
DCG
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
They certainly have mastered non-apologies, the language of Weaselese (apologies to all the weasels). He mentioned his affection for women but neglected to add “especially underage women”. There was that video clip with an 11 Yo where he was caught on mic saying, “you have no idea how horny I am.” Nice. Supposedly “debunked”, he really said “honored”. Sure. Whatever. Didn’t he have a brain tumor? Isn’t he getting kind of old? His Irish Cat’lic, came-up-the-hard-way schtick is getting worn out even with the demons. Joe, just shut up and go the hell away
The typical dirty old man pedophile syndrome he can’t seem to keep his hands off anyone. He is the one who has concluded with the Russians look at his hands. Russian hands and roaming fingers if he touched me I would have to go take a bath in bleach. This man is sick and I guess if your a demorat you get away with this but, if your a Republican, your crucified for it and put out to pasture.
Hello…Jeff Sessions was seen slapping joes hands away from a little girl, on video.
Slime, filthy, SOB, MF and all those qualifying “adjetives” fitting this dirty old man. What is more indignant that some come in his defense, “Stephanie Carter, the wife of former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, sought Sunday to “reclaim” a “misleadingly extracted” yet oft-mocked picture of her and Joe Biden that has resurfaced”. Joe, knock it off, move over, you don’t meet the qualifications to be in a debate and least trying for the highest seat in the nation.
Hit the road Joe, you ain’t coming back no mo’.
He’s so perverted that he doesn’t even know he’s perverted.
What they always do. double down on their innocence. next it will be deny, delay, deceive, deride, denunciate, destroy evidence and opposition. They will never willingly stop or change.
Sexual predators always claim they did nothing wrong and many o their damaged victims will back up the claim because they think that they are at fault.
My first thought is, who said it was up to him whether it was offensive? I used to be a little “touchy” with people I knew well. I don’t even do that anymore, which is a shame.
Even before my “enlightenment” I wouldn’t consider embracing strangers or smelling their hair or whispering in their ears. That’s just too creepy. That is invading someone else’s space, uninvited.
I knew this lady and her husband for several years. Once, when talking to her about something, I lightly touched her shoulder because I was laughing at something she said. She took off like a rocket. She later apologized but the damage was done.
Now, obviously something in her past caused a reaction like that, but I decided I didn’t want to encounter that ever again. I don’t see anything wrong with touching someone appropriately. It is a sign of caring. But these days I’m just afraid to risk another hair-trigger psycho.
I think that defense was tried at Nuremburg
It is readily apparent to me that Joe Biden is, in all candor, insane. I cannot fathom what his problem or urge is. I mean, on the one hand, it appears to have a sexual component, but on the other hand, it does not. It’s like the man is nervous in public, and this is the way he deals with that. But that’s still no excuse.
But then again—99 56/100ths% of all politicians don’t belong in politics. Sigh…