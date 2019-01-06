Jim Carrey’s latest art depicts Trump supporters having devolved into apes

Rate this post

From the actor’s Twitter:

“Let’s remember this year that according to very sound scientific evidence, human beings evolved from apes and not the other way around.”

I guess when your career is in the crapper you got nothing to lose by insulting nearly 63 million potential moviegoers.

DCG

