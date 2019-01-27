Jeff Bezos gave just 0.0906 percent of his money to charity

Shocker, not.
From NY Post: For the world’s richest man, charity begins — and stays — at home.
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has given only a tiny fraction of his $160 billion fortune to philanthropic causes, falling far behind fellow billionaires such as Bill and Melinda Gates and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, public records show.
Although Bezos, 55, and his estranged wife MacKenzie recently pledged $2 billion to a new charitable initiative, their previous giving amounts to a total of just over $145 million or .0906 percent — far less than one percent — of their net worth. Out of $100,000, that would be like spending $90.06 on charity.
“The record of both Amazon and Jeff Bezos reveals that they are takers, not givers,” said Queens City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, whose district includes Long Island City, where Amazon plans to set up a corporate headquarters. “When they make promises of how generous they will be, I look at what they have done in the past to know what the truth really is.”
Over nearly two decades, Jeff Bezos has given paltry donations to the Bezos Family Foundation, a charity that was started by his parents in Washington state in Sept. 2000, state incorporation filings show.
Between 2000 and 2017, Bezos contributed just under $6 million to the group that Jacklyn and Miguel Bezos kickstarted with $20,000. Ma and Pa Bezos, who were early investors in their son’s fledgling company in 1995, are worth as much as $30 billion today.
In 2004, Bezos, who had already amassed a net worth of just over $2 billion, joined the board of his parents’ non-profit, along with his wife and siblings Mark and Lisa and their respective partners, according to tax filings for the group reviewed by The Post.
But it was the parents who continued to finance the non-profit, mainly through donations of Amazon stock. In 2017, Jacklyn and Miguel Bezos contributed $30,266,250 in stock to their charity, public documents show. (The foundation makes donations to educational initiatives in the US and around the world.)
It wasn’t until 2011 that Jeff Bezos, whose wealth had shot up to more than $18 billion, finally gave his first contribution to the Bezos Family Foundation: $940,538 in Amazon stock through Zefram LLC, a company that he controls, federal filings show.
As his wealth climbed, Bezos continued to keep a tight rein on his cash, at least when it came to his family charity. In 2015, the year his wealth took a nearly $30 billion leap and his net worth shot up to $58.4 billion, the family foundation received a total of $5,002,590 in Amazon stock from Jeff and MacKenzie, public records show.
The $5,943,128 the tech titan donated to his parents’ charity over the last 17 years averages less than $350,000 annually.
Bezos has long been known for his stingy ways with employees at Amazon. According to Brad Stone’s 2013 book “The Everything Store,” meals in the company cafeterias are not subsidized for workers and new employees receive a backpack with orientation materials and various pieces of equipment, including a power adaptor, that they are asked to return upon resignation.
But in the last year Bezos seems to have opened his philanthropic spigot slightly. He took to Twitter to ask his 700,000 followers for suggestions on the direction his philanthropy should take, and he recently doled out $33 million to finance scholarships for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children and $10 million to With Honor, a political action committee that helps veterans enter politics.
After announcing the creation of the Bezos Day One Fund, an initiative to battle homelessness and support early childhood education with the creation of Montessori schools in needy neighborhoods in September, Bezos earmarked $97.5 million to homeless charities across the country.
Still, the grand total of Bezos’s giving — $146,443,128 — is well below other major wealthy philanthropists, who signed on to billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s 2006 challenge to give half their fortune to philanthropy.
“Out of $100,000, that would be like spending $90.06 on charity.”
“Liberals” are notorious for being stingy with their own money. Some examples:
(1) In September 1992, then Democratic vice president candidate Al Gore released his tax returns, showing that he had donated only $1,727 to charity, which was less than 1% of his annual income of $183,558.
(2) During the 2008 presidential campaign, Joe Biden released his tax returns for the years 1998 to 2007. In 9 of the 10 years, Biden and his wife Jill, a community college instructor, gave less than $400 to charity. In one year, 1999, the Bidens contributed only $120 to charity—which was less than 1/16 of 1% of their adjusted gross income of $210,979. Biden was most generous in 2007, giving $995 out of an adjusted gross income of $319,853 to charity. Coincidentally, 2007 was also the year when Biden ran unsuccessfully for president. Altogether, the Bidens’ charitable contributions averaged to $369 a year—the equivalent of 0.3% of their income. In comparison, over the last five decades, the average American household gave about 2% of adjusted gross income, according to the Tax Foundation. Although Biden’s income was well above the median U. S. income, he contributed less than 1/10 of what the average American household gave to charity.
Considering Gates’ money is for Eugenics, perhaps Bezos is doing us a favor. He is endemic of the new Capitalist Pig, greedy beyond measure, full of ego and vanity (“piss and vinegar”)1, and a deplorable human.
But I love his company! Amazon has made the acquisition of useful items simple. When the Democrats turn America into a Communist Orwellian nightmare, Amazon will do the fulfillment.
Too bad no one will have any money to spend.
Share the wealth, Bezos, or go down in history as the biggest motherfucker on the planet. You don’t need more then a few billion, Geezus!
Perhaps his goal is to be the richest man in the graveyard.
That’s all the one eye-bandit can afford after his X and the attorneys are done with him, let’s not forget the last nail in the coffin Magpie Ocasio-Cortes.
“The foundation makes donations to educational initiatives in the US and around the world,” according to the article. That wording, “education initiatives” (sometimes distinguished from “thrusts”) caught my eye, so I did two minutes’ research and was led to stuff like understanding the “wiring of the prefrontal cortex” in places like the “Developmental Social Cognitive Neuroscience Lab,” observing children’s “prefrontal and orbitofrontal contributions to executive function (using EEG/ERP and fMRI),” where I gather “executive function” is a silly term for teaching everyday self control to little kids, contradictorily, it appears, by training them as if they were lab rats.
One of the ironies of liberalism’s reckless assault on tradition and family in every form is this inadvertent admission that social manipulation of minorities through destructive welfare dependence has produced a cottage industry to correct the horrors inflicted on small children from welfare families, by supposedly re-wiring little black and Mexican kids from the projects so they can function at all. Virtually all children are amazing learners, but as the Cambridge experiment showed, while students may develop self control, more likely they will not if they’re subjects in psychological experiments, where they intuitively see through the bullsh*t and respond to their implied inferiority in the programming sessions and act accordingly. Instead of ending up as scientists, judges, doctors, etc as the foundation claims these “initiatives” (or “thrusts”) will produce, these poor kids follow the implied script into hopeless inferiority, disaffection, and jail.
They’re born helpless, yet almost all kids in no time walk, talk, laugh, conceptualize incredibly complex spacial and temporal relations, and in general, even the most average of them have fifty times the language powers of the most advanced AI supercomputers by the time they’re five. But if you want zombies to man Amazon warehouses, give them anything but the rigorous, traditional teaching methods of just a few decades ago.
This man is infamous for being unkind to the many people who work in his companies.
fork over the 70% Bezos or start kissing Trump’s a$$