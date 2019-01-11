James Fetzer answers Leonard Pozner’s defamation lawsuit

Rate this post

Leonard Pozner is the alleged father of alleged Sandy Hook child-victim Noah Pozner whose image, mysteriously, was among the posters of those who were killed by the Taliban in the Army Public School shooting massacre in Peshawar, Pakistan, on December 16, 2014, two years after Sandy Hook.

See “Sandy Hook Child Victim Noah Pozner Was Killed Twice! Also a Victim in Pakistan Taliban Shooting”

Leonard Pozner has harassed bloggers and YouTubers with DMCA copyright-infringement take-down demands, and is successful at it. He has also sued Wolfgang Halbig and Alex Jones on Sandy Hook. Curiously, in his last lawsuit against Halbig, Lenny dropped the lawsuit when it came time for him to be deposed, under oath, which reinforces the skepticism by some who wonder if “Leonard Pozner” is a real person. For more on this, see “Sandy Hook’s Leonard Pozner sues Professor James Fetzer and publisher“.

On November 27, 2018, Leonard Pozner filed a defamation lawsuit against Professor James Fetzer and his publisher, Moon Rock Books, claiming that he, Leonard Pozner:

Is a private citizen, instead of a public figure. Has been defamed by the defendants’ publication of an alleged death certificate of Noah, which Fetzer maintains is fake. See Leonard Pozner v. James Fetzer, et al.

As required by the court, Fetzer submitted an Answer to the lawsuit, in which he makes the following points:

(1) Leonard Pozner is a public figure: “Assuming he is a real person, the plaintiff styling himself as Leonard Pozner has thrust himself into the forefront of public controversy, and is, therefore, a public figure.”

(2) As a public figure, Pozner’s lawsuit against Fetzer, et al., “is therefore governed by New York Times v. Sullivan, 376 U. S. 254 (l964), and Garrison v. Louisiana, 379 U. S. 64 (1964),” which clearly specify that “defamation” must meet the “actual malice” standard — that the defendant(s) knowingly published a falsehood, with malicious intentions. In the case of the alleged Noah death certificate, however, Fetzer maintains that his writings on the death certificate “were written in good faith and were and still are for good cause believed to be true.”

(3) The following are the reasons why Fetzer maintains the death certificate of Noah Pozner, which Fetzer had received from Kelley Watt (who claims Leonard Pozner as the source), is inauthentic:

In the last two lines of paragraph 3, the type is clearly smaller in Box 3 than in the rest of the page.

A capital “A” in Box 12, Box 22, and Box 33 has a small flat in the pinnacle, yet the capital “A” in Box 12, Box 22, Box 26, Box 39, and Box 46 does not have a small flat in the pinnacle, which indicates fabrication and fakery.

In paragraph 3, the spacing between “N” and “o” in Box 1 and Box 7 are clearly different, which indicates fabrication and fakery.

In the last two lines of paragraph 3, the “N” in Box 1 and the “N” in Box 26, are clearly not the same; and the spacing between “S” and “a” in Box 1 is clearly not the same as the spacing between “S” and “a” in Box 11 — all of which indicates fabrication and fakery.

Again in paragraph 3, the printing of the name “Pozner” in Box 1 is clearly different from the name “Pozner” in Box 20, which indicates fabrication and fakery.

Fetzer concludes his Answer as follows:

This suit has been brought for the illicit purpose of intimidation to prevent public knowledge of the truth concerning the events at Sandy Hook, and not for genuine legal relief for actionable harm done, and is therefore an actionable abuse of process. The defendant Fetzer reserves for himself and his co-defendants the options to counterclaim for abuse of process and/or to seek relief under Section 802.05 and/or under Section 895.044 of Wisconsin Statutes. WHEREFORE, the defendant Fetzer demands that the plaintiff take nothing, that the complaint be dismissed, and that he be granted such further protection and remedy as may be necessary and proper, and allowed by law. He prays as well for like protection of his co-defendants, as is indispensable to protection of himself.

To read the entirety of Fetzer’s Answer to Pozner v. Fetzer, click here.

It is estimated that the legal expenses of Fetzer, et al., may total $20,000. Please help protect and ensure free speech by donating to their legal defense. Go to moonrockbooks.com where there is a “Donate” button.

And please keep Jim Fetzer and Wolfgang Halbig in your prayers.

Thank you.

For a free copy of James Fetzer, ed., Nobody Died at Sandy Hook, click here.

See also:

~Eowyn

