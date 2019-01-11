James Fetzer answers Leonard Pozner’s defamation lawsuit

Leonard Pozner is the alleged father of alleged Sandy Hook child-victim Noah Pozner whose image, mysteriously, was among the posters of those who were killed by the Taliban in the Army Public School shooting massacre in Peshawar, Pakistan, on December 16, 2014, two years after Sandy Hook.
See “Sandy Hook Child Victim Noah Pozner Was Killed Twice! Also a Victim in Pakistan Taliban Shooting”
Leonard Pozner has harassed bloggers and YouTubers with DMCA copyright-infringement take-down demands, and is successful at it. He has also sued Wolfgang Halbig and Alex Jones on Sandy Hook. Curiously, in his last lawsuit against Halbig, Lenny dropped the lawsuit when it came time for him to be deposed, under oath, which reinforces the skepticism by some who wonder if “Leonard Pozner” is a real person. For more on this, see “Sandy Hook’s Leonard Pozner sues Professor James Fetzer and publisher“.
On November 27, 2018, Leonard Pozner filed a defamation lawsuit against Professor James Fetzer and his publisher, Moon Rock Books, claiming that he, Leonard Pozner:
- Is a private citizen, instead of a public figure.
- Has been defamed by the defendants’ publication of an alleged death certificate of Noah, which Fetzer maintains is fake. See Leonard Pozner v. James Fetzer, et al.
As required by the court, Fetzer submitted an Answer to the lawsuit, in which he makes the following points:
(1) Leonard Pozner is a public figure: “Assuming he is a real person, the plaintiff styling himself as Leonard Pozner has thrust himself into the forefront of public controversy, and is, therefore, a public figure.”
(2) As a public figure, Pozner’s lawsuit against Fetzer, et al., “is therefore governed by New York Times v. Sullivan, 376 U. S. 254 (l964), and Garrison v. Louisiana, 379 U. S. 64 (1964),” which clearly specify that “defamation” must meet the “actual malice” standard — that the defendant(s) knowingly published a falsehood, with malicious intentions. In the case of the alleged Noah death certificate, however, Fetzer maintains that his writings on the death certificate “were written in good faith and were and still are for good cause believed to be true.”
(3) The following are the reasons why Fetzer maintains the death certificate of Noah Pozner, which Fetzer had received from Kelley Watt (who claims Leonard Pozner as the source), is inauthentic:
- In the last two lines of paragraph 3, the type is clearly smaller in Box 3 than in the rest of the page.
- A capital “A” in Box 12, Box 22, and Box 33 has a small flat in the pinnacle, yet the capital “A” in Box 12, Box 22, Box 26, Box 39, and Box 46 does not have a small flat in the pinnacle, which indicates fabrication and fakery.
- In paragraph 3, the spacing between “N” and “o” in Box 1 and Box 7 are clearly different, which indicates fabrication and fakery.
- In the last two lines of paragraph 3, the “N” in Box 1 and the “N” in Box 26, are clearly not the same; and the spacing between “S” and “a” in Box 1 is clearly not the same as the spacing between “S” and “a” in Box 11 — all of which indicates fabrication and fakery.
- Again in paragraph 3, the printing of the name “Pozner” in Box 1 is clearly different from the name “Pozner” in Box 20, which indicates fabrication and fakery.
Fetzer concludes his Answer as follows:
This suit has been brought for the illicit purpose of intimidation to prevent public knowledge of the truth concerning the events at Sandy Hook, and not for genuine legal relief for actionable harm done, and is therefore an actionable abuse of process. The defendant Fetzer reserves for himself and his co-defendants the options to counterclaim for abuse of process and/or to seek relief under Section 802.05 and/or under Section 895.044 of Wisconsin Statutes.
WHEREFORE, the defendant Fetzer demands that the plaintiff take nothing, that the complaint be dismissed, and that he be granted such further protection and remedy as may be necessary and proper, and allowed by law. He prays as well for like protection of his co-defendants, as is indispensable to protection of himself.
To read the entirety of Fetzer’s Answer to Pozner v. Fetzer, click here.
It is estimated that the legal expenses of Fetzer, et al., may total $20,000.
And please keep Jim Fetzer and Wolfgang Halbig in your prayers.
Thank you.
For a free copy of James Fetzer, ed., Nobody Died at Sandy Hook, click here.
~Eowyn
In most school districts such things as a school closure or opening of a new school are published in a newspaper article and instructions may be given as to which schools current students will be transferred to or from. Likewise, before the beginning of the school year school boundaries and bus routes and times are sometimes published in a local newspaper. Was anything like this ever published in a local newspaper for the Sandy Hook Elementary School? I don’t recall seeing that mentioned in the book “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook” or anywhere else.
We can’t trust the local paper Newtown Bee because it memory-holed articles published in 2002 and later detailing the environmental contamination of the school.
I was driving by the school at 9:37AM on Dec 14, 2012 on my way to work. I recall the day clearly, as I was late for work a mile down the street. I heard no gunfire, and being 1000′ away, I would have (I am a firearms owner).
I know in my heart this event was orchestrated, and not what the MSM said it was. There are too many inconsistencies around the evidence, straining statistical credulity. I believe no one was killed. If you need me to testify Professor Fetzer, I will at no cost to you.
Wow!
Thank you, Warren. I’ve emailed your comment to Prof. Fetzer.
I hope he requests to depose “Lenny” in person. I’m pretty sure there is no “Lenny” (or he looks a lot like Mueller).
Regarding the birth certificate, whether or not the one provided was “materially the same” is not an issue. It either IS the recognized, certified original or it isn’t. That’s like me writing someone’s name and date of death on a piece of paper and saying “its the same as the real one” so there you go.
I agree with much that he says in his answer. If the substance of this suit is that he “Lenny” was maligned, I fail to see how. This looks like more malicious activity designed to silence the truth.
So now they’ve turned the tables and made “belief” the standard?
https://govtslaves.info/2019/01/11/families-of-sandy-hook-shooting-victims-win-legal-victory-in-lawsuit-against-infowars-alex-jones/
So, by this standard anything they say is “true” until proven otherwise.