Is the Notre-Dame fire a message?

The steeple collapses as smoke and flames engulf the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. – A huge fire swept through the roof of the famed Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, sending flames and huge clouds of grey smoke billowing into the sky. The flames and smoke plumed from the spire and roof of the gothic cathedral, visited by millions of people a year. A spokesman for the cathedral told AFP that the wooden structure supporting the roof was being gutted by the blaze. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo credit should read GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)
Did the nation that gave the world the French Revolution and Karl Marx lose its right to boast of this symbol of Christianity?
Thank you for asking this question. As soon as I saw this story running on Fox News, my first thought was “this is no accident”. Terrorism possible: 2015/2016 ISIS had Notre Dame in their sites, but failed in their attempt. God’s Judgment: Fire will engulf the Earth this time not flooding. EU allowed the Horde in and I personally believe God has raised up enemies to destroy peoples and nations that no longer seek Him. Most of this world is engulfed in sin and iniquity. How can Paris even claim this beautiful Cathedral when hundreds of churches close in France, yet hundreds of mosques are built? Most EU nations are proudly atheist, secular, humanist countries that have coerced Christianity off the continent (there are a few exceptions, Hungary, etc.). It was nauseating to briefly listen to CNN “journalists” talk about holy relics possibly being destroyed in the fire. IMO, CNN and the mainstream media seek to encourage and fan the flames of the atheist crowd to rid this world of God’s Word. Hypocrites with forked tongues speaking…
One other thought: Doesn’t the Muslim Mahdi have to take out Christianity through The Vatican? What if this is the first strike in a Holy War backed by the Deep State to bring about the Man of Perdition? Another sign that the New World Order is coming.
Once again, thank you for asking the question and allowing me to comment (more like stream of consciousness!). Would love to hear what others think, believe, intuit, hear from God. Love your site, God Bless you.
Some one here said you can see what appears to be Jesus with arms extended in the center of the flames. It does but that is hardly conclusive. To answer your question – I don’t know. This is very auspicious though
Other than an accidental fire due to renovations to the cathedral, have sages, sapients, clairvoyants and the like made any comments as to what’s the message behind this horrible casualty, or is there any sinister act from the enemies of the Catholic faith?
Trust me, The Faith has enemies. Someone will come out with some batshit crazy ‘Angry God” explanation. It could be that someone is angry, but it won’t be God.
Every time something happens like this they come out of the woodwork. It makes my blood boil.
I realize the source, but I wouldn’t rule this out:
https://gellerreport.com/2019/04/notre-dame-intentionally-set.html/
One way or another, it is a spiritual attack. Can anyone explain the white flame that reveals fire hotter than that produced by wood?
I have been reserving comment until I know a bit more. I note that another French cathedral was lit afire last week in approximately the same circumstances, at closing time.
I do not believe that the workmen were working that late in the evening in France. That would be VERY unusual. How this burned so quickly and completely is another issue.
I would be foolish indeed to not be suspicious. If it were Muslims the Government would not say anything. If it were the Government (The Odor), they wouldn’t say anything either. Don’t even get me started on Macron.
This is a true pity. It literally made me sick to watch it burn. It has stood for roughly 900 years. No one but a total Satanic cretin would deliberately set it alight. I think it would take some doing for them even if that was their plan. Of course, there’s always the “Paradise” method.
The spire that collapsed is wooden with lead sheathing. They say that they were last worked on in the 1800’s. The other one last week has been declared an arson but they haven’t said how or by who.
I just read where the fire started in 2 places. One near the roof and the other in the North bell tower. 1 fire is suspicious…. Is 2 a co-inky-dink? There will either be a big coverup or some Islamic group will proudly claim to have done it
Remember the “I Pet Goat” video from 2012? There’s a scene in it that is eerily similar to scenes from this fire. Here’s a clip from just that scene.
https://youtu.be/ObV8GEI5XEI
Maryaha, I watched the clip, I must say You’re always so clever!
A message from god, yes!
Acts 7:48 Howbeit the most High dwelleth not in temples made with hands; as saith the prophet, 7:49 Heaven is my throne, and earth is my footstool: what house will ye build me? saith the Lord: or what is the place of my rest? 7:50 Hath not my hand made all these things?
You are His temple!
Ephesians 2:19 Now therefore ye are no more strangers and foreigners, but fellowcitizens with the saints, and of the household of God; 2:20 And are built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone; 2:21 In whom all the building fitly framed together groweth unto an holy temple in the Lord: 2:22 In whom ye also are builded together for an habitation of God through the Spirit.
But why now? construction s started in 1163.
I would have to assume there was some sort of fire suppression system in the cathedral. It seemed to burn very rapidly indicating an accellerant and multiple points if ignition. My sense is that it’s not accidental. The government has ruled out arson, although preliminary. They would anyway lest anyone rush to judgement re: their precious Muslims. Macron has pledged to rebuild it for whatever that’s worth. I understand the main structure has been saved
As far as the rate of the fire and the difficulty extinguishing it goes, it was very old, dry wood sheathed in lead. The wood burns readily and the lead makes it impossible to get water on the fire.
As to whether it was deliberate or not, in France, as in most European countries, it would be unusual to see construction work at dusk. Here is one of MANY articles I’ve bookmarked on this today:
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/arabs-laugh-at-burning-notre-dame-cathedral/
There have been over ten desecrations of Christian churches and a few synagogues in France and Germany in the last few months. There have been at least three fires that have been declared arsons.
This happened shortly after the tourist doors closed.
The idea of God punishing Catholics for whatever is reprehensible. Further, it doesn’t help to see the ignorant (or not) “press” referring to “Christians AND Catholics”. Another product of ignorance and the wonderful “Reformation”.
This is not some “Foursquare, Full Gospel church of Signs and Serpents Rising” end times revenge. People who believe that crap scare me.
This is a great loss. No doubt they will rebuild it but it isn’t the same. At least they got the relics out and some of the art. Anyone who has ever been there will have to agree that it is breathtaking.
I’m glad it wasn’t a total collapse but it was close. That vaulted ceiling alone will be a major effort. It took 300 years to build.
The altar and the cross survived:
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2019/04/16/02/12319346-6925015-Smoke_is_seen_around_the_alter_inside_Notre_Dame_cathedral_on_Mo-a-17_1555377330376.jpg
Am away mosque at Temple Mount in Jerusalem catches fire simultaneously!! Yes, God is sending a message!!
http://www.alaraby.co.uk/english/amp/news/2019/4/15/al-aqsa-mosque-catches-fire-as-notre-dame-cathedral-burns
Al aqsa mosque. Stupid autocorrect