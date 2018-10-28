Internet Hoaxes/Bugs

We regularly get email or read on the Internet about this or that alarming alleged fact. Is it true the FDIC will end its coverage of all insured deposits? Are there really FEMA camps in America? Can we withdraw large amounts of cash from our own bank accounts? Did Obama declare martial law? Is there really a powerful and depraved global elite?

This page contains links to posts FOTM has published on some of these rumors, which are the results of our efforts to find confirming or disconfirming evidence for the rumor:

False rumors are colored blue .

True rumors are colored red .

. Rumors that are not definitively true but there are reasons to believe they are true are colored green .

Rumors the truth or falsity of which is unclear are colored pink .

Internet, phone and other scams are colored brown .

Computer viruses and hacks are colored orange .

WARNING: Many of the links below are broken because on Aug. 15, 2018, WordPress burned our blog down — nearly 9 years of work, tens of thousands of posts, many of which involved original research and genuine investigative journalism. Although we are back on another hosting server, the posts that we were able to retrieve must be re-published one by one, each with a new URL. FOTM writers are not paid because there is no ad revenue. I, as the owner and administrator, have finite time and energy, which means that in all likelihood, many of the links will NEVER be restored.

“Fake News: millionaires flee California because of high taxes,” July 10, 2018.

“FBI: Reboot your router to thwart foreign cyber malware,” May 28, 2018.

“How we know the Hillary Clinton sex tape is obviously fake,” April 12, 2018.

“Privacy Alert! Disqus data breach!,” Feb. 13, 2018.

“Crooks can clone your wireless key fob to unlock and rob your car,” Jan. 20, 2018.

“Why FTC’s Do Not Call registry doesn’t stop those annoying robo-calls — and how you can stop them!,” Jan. 15, 2018.

“To our readers: FOTM has the safest rating from McAfee,” Jan. 8, 2018.

“Nigerian prince email scammer arrested in Louisiana,” Dec. 30, 2017.

“‘Independent investigative journalist’ Jim Stone is a fraud: Not former NSA; no insider knowledge,” Dec. 27, 2017.

“Don’t fall for the ‘Steve Bannon’ Facebook message about Obama & Co. heading to prison,” March 7, 2017.

“FAKE NEWS: Underground Report on Obama running pedophile ring from White House,” Feb. 21, 2017.

“Someone is learning & practicing how to take down the Internet,” Sept. 18, 2016.

“Secret U.S. Army memo on preparing for martial law?,” Aug. 23, 2016.

“Hacker of Hillary’s email found dead in prison cell?,” July 7, 2016.

“Most signatures in petition to re-do Brexit referendum are fake,” July 5, 2016.

“Beware of claim that Obama plans to confiscate guns from Republicans on election day,” June 21, 2016.

“If you have Adobe Flash Player, your computer may be attacked,” April 9, 2016.

“New technology can fake the facial expressions of politicians in real time,” April 9, 2016.

“Corrupt Wounded Warrior Project is on Charity Navigator’s watch list,” March 28, 2016.

“Do not open email from Interfax! – it contains a virus,” Jan. 19, 2016.

“Beware of phone call about IRS lawsuit for taxes owed. It’s a scam,” Dec. 16, 2015.

“Did Pope Francis really say the Koran and Bible are the same?,” Aug. 3, 2015.

“Was Michelle Obama texting during national anthem?,” July 14, 2015.

“Video of Egyptians mocking Obama is a spoof,” May 28, 2015.

“For Google Maps, Obama is a racist, traitor and usurper,” May 21, 2015.

“Yoko Ono had a fling with Hillary? Beware of fake news site World News Daily Report,” May 11, 2015.

“Another Obama false flag: Cyber security experts say Sony hacking was an inside job,” Dec. 25, 2014.

“Anti-tetanus vaccine in Kenya contains miscarriage-inducing hormone,” Nov. 7, 2014.

“Did the Simpsons presage the Ebola epidemic? – and other pop culture foreshadowing,” Oct. 10, 2014.

Are there FEMA coffins?: “Ebola ‘Patient Zero’ dead; 2nd patient hospitalized; and FEMA coffins,” Oct. 8, 2014.

“Human foot sold as food?,” July 3, 2014.

“Did Obama really declare a NWO at Bilderberg?,” June 28, 2014.

“UN armored cars seen in Georgia, USA,” June 17, 2014.

“eBay hacked. Change your password now!,” May 21, 2014.

“UFO blasts Taliban camp in Afghanistan?,” May 16, 2014.

“Newly discovered Heartbleed computer virus lets hackers read everything in your computer,” April 10, 2014.

“What should we make of world leaders at nuclear summit wearing a triangle pin?,” March 30, 2014.

“Does Obamacare call for gas chambers, guillotines, poisoning?,” Dec. 31, 2013.

“CryptoLocker computer virus is real and nasty. Beware!,” Dec. 28, 2013.

“Saved by an Angel? Video of man being rescued from oncoming truck is fake,” Dec. 3, 2013.

“The story of a dog named Tank,” Dec. 2, 2013.

“Don’t fall for ‘Obama giving free gas to blacks’ – It’s a hoax,” Nov. 29, 2013.

“Beware of cold calls from Windows Technical Support – It’s a scam,” Nov. 2, 2013.

“News of City of Dearborn going sharia is a hoax,” Oct. 30, 2013.

“Chase Bank limits cash withdrawals; bans international wire transfers,” Oct. 19, 2013.

“Does Obama’s 2014 Budget nationalize retirement accounts?,” Oct. 3, 2013.

“An A+ police report,” (on 4 Marines beating up a thief) Sept. 18, 2013.

“Is there gold in Fort Knox?,” Aug. 26, 2013.

“A dam good letter,” Aug. 26, 2013.

“Does Obama’s new Executive Order ban Ammonium Nitrate?,” Aug. 20, 2013.

“FEMA camp in Texas,” July 31, 2013.

“Two top Obama NSA-DOJ officials fled U.S. – It’s a spoof,” July 24, 2013.

“Don’t fall for this Facebook hoax!,” July 18, 2013.

“Was the Texas fertilizer explosion a missile strike?,” April 19, 2013.

“Why liberal journalists are scum and conservatives must be less gullible,” (on Justice Antonin Scalia leaving the USA), April 4, 2013.

“DHS denies buying mine-resistant armored vehicles,” March 21, 2013.

“Remarkable resemblance of Sandy Hook victims and professional crisis actors,” Jan. 11, 2013.

“Another gun-advocate dead, shot in head,” Jan. 10, 2013.

“Prominent rifle manufacturer killed in mysterious car crash days after posting psych drug link to school shooters,” Jan. 10, 2013.

“How to Wag the Dog,” Jan. 9, 2013.

“Sandy Hook RIP/donation webpages created BEFORE the massacre,” Jan. 8, 2013.

“Where is Sandy Hook school’s surveilliance video?,” Jan. 8, 2013.

“Florida professor doubts official version of Sandy Hook massacre,” Jan. 8, 2013.

“Crisis Acting or True Grief? – You Decide,” Jan. 7, 2013.

“Crisis Actor Photos,” Jan. 7, 2013.

“Regarding Conspiracy Theories,” Jan. 6, 2013.

“Professional crisis actors simulate mass casualty events,” Jan. 1, 2013.

“The Homosexual Manifesto of 1987,” Dec. 31, 2012.

“Sandy Hook dad goes from laughing to grieving in blink of an eye,” Dec. 30, 2012.

“Was Sandy Hook a “false flag” operation by the Obama regime?,” Dec. 30, 2012.

“Spooky coincidences of Sandy Hook and Aurora massacres,” Dec. 21, 2012.

“The curious hand sign at Lady Bird Johnson’s funeral,” Dec. 21, 2012.

“Two Mass Shooters and Banking Fraud?,” Dec. 20, 2012.

“Eagle Attempts To Snatch Child,” Dec. 19, 2012.

“Mayan priests debunk 2012 end-of-world prophesy,” Dec. 13, 2012.

“PrisonPlanet misleads readers on Brzezinski and New World Order,” Nov. 30, 2012.

“U.S. fed-state governments eliminating private pensions, retirement plans,” Nov. 27, 2012.

“Is it true FDIC will end coverage for all insured deposits on Jan. 1, 2013?,” Nov. 26, 2012.

“There really are sex orgies of the global elite,” Nov. 20, 2012.

“22 signs of Democrat Voter Fraud in 2012 Election,” Nov. 20, 2012.

“Why the GOP won’t challenge vote fraud,” Nov. 15, 2012.

“FEMA prisoner box cars with shackles and guillotines in America?,” Oct. 26, 2012.

“FDA just approved pill with computer chip inside,” Aug. 26, 2012.

“The invasion of the white UN vehicles!,” Aug. 22, 2012.

“US Army targets Tea Party movement as extremists in 2016 civil war scenario,” Aug. 16, 2012.

“Do you love freedom? Obama’s just designated you a terrorist,” July 5, 2012.

“Does Obamacare mandate microchip implants?,” July 3, 2012.

“Agenda 21 population control map for USA,” May 27, 2012.

“US Army has a Field Manual on Civilian Internment,” May 8, 2012.

“63 Active Drone Sites in USA,” April 24, 2012.

“Big Brother is watching you via social media,” March 30, 2012.

“Obama issues Executive Order of effective Martial Law,” March 17, 2012.

“Smart Meters-More Bad Stuff Confirmed,” Feb. 27, 2012

“Obamacare’s neurosurgical death panel for Americans 70 and over,” Jan. 9, 2012.

“There Really Are FEMA Camps,” Dec. 14, 2011.

“Who’s Writing the Script for TV News Across America?,” Nov 11, 2011.

“Is it true banks won’t let you withdraw cash?,” Oct. 23, 2011.

“There Really is a World Conspiracy by the Powerful,” September 23, 2011.