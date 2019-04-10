Instant bond between dolphin and girl

Posted on April 9, 2019 by | 1 Comment

Girl Makes Dolphin Laugh

Rate this post

Please follow and like us:
0
Advertisements
 
This entry was posted in Animal altruism, Animal saints, Animals, God's creation, Humor and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One response to “Instant bond between dolphin and girl

  1. josephbc69 | April 9, 2019 at 7:57 pm | Reply

    When I saw this video yesterday, I sent it to EO with this note:

    “It is often said that the primary separation between humans and other animals is that only we have a sense of humour and laugh. This video should dispel that nonsense very quickly… and good-humoured to boot!”

    https://youtu.be/Bsp_JTtE3-w

     

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.