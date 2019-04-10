Instant bond between dolphin and girl

♞
When I saw this video yesterday, I sent it to EO with this note:
“It is often said that the primary separation between humans and other animals is that only we have a sense of humour and laugh. This video should dispel that nonsense very quickly… and good-humoured to boot!”
https://youtu.be/Bsp_JTtE3-w
