In a flash, border collie saves tiny chihuahua from being run over by car

In Gaspé City in Québec, Canada, a black-and-white border collie was outside playing fetch with a human and two other dogs — a black dog and a tiny chihuahua.

A little while later, a doughy woman in a light-colored hoodie walked to her blue SUV and quickly backed out of the driveway, oblivious to the fact that the little chihuahua was walking right into the SUV’s path.

In a flash, the collie rushed in and snatched the chihuahua off the ground and out of the way of the SUV.

The woman first drove the SUV forward, then back. She got out of the car and the collie ran to her in a flash, then backed away as the chihuahua walked into the woman’s embrace. She then hugged the collie.

The woman said: “I saw something in my mirror. First I thought I had crushed my dog.”

This is the border collie, a true hero. What a sweet face! (Source: WDBJ CBS7)

The Border Collie is a working and herding dog breed developed in the Scottish borders for herding livestock, especially sheep.[1] It was specifically bred for intelligence and obedience. Considered highly intelligent, extremely energetic, acrobatic and athletic, they frequently compete with great success in sheepdog trials and dog sports. They are often cited as the most intelligent of all domestic dogs…. Border Collies require considerably more daily physical exercise and mental stimulation than many other breeds…. Although the primary role of the Border Collie is to herd livestock, the breed is becoming increasingly popular as a companion animal. In this role, due to their working heritage, Border Collies are very demanding, playful, and energetic. They thrive best in households that can provide them with plenty of play and exercise, either with humans or other dogs.

