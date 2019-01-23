In 1991, David Rockefeller spoke of a globalists-media collusion to install a world government

Rate this post

Do you still doubt that there is a global élite who work covertly for a one-world government?

Recall that:

In 1988, in an essay in The Economist (which is partly owned by the Rothschild family), Lord Jacob Rothschild world government and the dissolution of national economic boundaries by 2018 , when the world would be united under a single currency, the phoenix, administered by a global central bank.

In October 1999, the late CBS anchorman Walter Cronkite accepted the Norman Cousins Global Governance Award from the World Federalists Association at a ceremony at the United Nations. In his speech, Cronkite declared his support and allegiance to a one-world government, blamed the refusal of the U.S. Congress to ratify one-world-government treaties on the "religious right-wing", and said "I'm glad to sit here at the right hand of Satan."

In January 2009, former Nixon administration Secretary of State Henry Kissinger told CNBC that newly-elected Barack Obama's "task will be to develop an overall strategy for America in this period when really a New World Order can be created."

In September 2011, at the Europian Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Gerard Batten, a member of the European Parliament for London for the UK Independence Party, asked why the mainstream media were so disinterested in the yearly meeting of world leaders in politics, finance and business — the Bilderberg Group. Batten said that the media's curious disinterest "merely confirms the belief of many that the hidden agenda and purpose of the Bilderberg Group is to bring about undemocratic world government."

In 2015, the United Nations issued a program for world government by 2030.

I recently found two other globalists’ statements on a world government.

In an article in the Summer 1991 edition of the SCP Journal, the late Brock Chisolm, the Director-General of the UN’s World Health Organization from 1948 to 1953, was quoted as saying that “To achieve One-World Government, it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism, their loyalty to their traditions and national identification’.”

In June 1991 at the Bilderberg meeting in Baden, Germany, the late David Rockefeller, who was chairman and CEO of Chase Manhattan Corporation, answered the question that Gerard Batten would ask the European Parliament 20 years later about why the mainstream media simply refuse to report on the Bilderberg meetings. Rockefeller said:

“We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government.”

If that isn’t a conspiracy of globalists and the mainstream media, I don’t know what is. And yet, recently a friend actually called me an agent of Satan for reporting on conspiracies. Baa!

~Eowyn

