Illinois Senate votes to bar Trump from 2020 ballot if tax returns aren’t released

Illinois state senate legislators Thursday (April 11) publicly removed all possible doubts whether they are blithering, sniveling, whining, petulant idiots.
They are.
There is absolutely no question in my military mind.
Illinois Democrats approved a bill that would require presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns if they want their names to appear on the state’s ballot. In other words, if Present Trump wants his name on the ballot in Illinois in 2020, he would have to first cough up five years of his income tax returns to Illinois Demorats.
New York state legislators introduced a similar bill on Monday. New York would authorize the state’s tax commissioner to release state tax returns to Congress upon request. The legislation, if passed, would enable the release of Trump’s state returns, since he is a New York resident and the state is home to his corporate businesses.
Illinois Senate Bill 145, introduced in January by State Sen. Antonio Muñoz, would require any candidate for president or vice president to release the most recent five years of their tax returns to have their name on the general election ballot.
“Voters have a right to know a presidential candidate’s conflicts of interests,” Muñoz said in a statement on his website. “They have reasonably expected this disclosure for decades, and if candidates won’t release the information willingly, then we need a law in place that requires it.”
The push from Illinois Democrats for President Donald Trump’s taxes ahead of the 2020 presidential election comes as several other states are pursuing similar legislation.
Since 2017, 18 state legislatures, including those in Illinois and New York, have introduced bills that would require presidential candidates to publicly disclose their tax returns to be on the ballot, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
House Democrats in Washington formally requested the President’s tax returns last week from the Internal Revenue Service, but Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin informed them on Wednesday that his department would be unable to comply with their deadline for Trump’s tax return.
Under the bill approved Thursday, the Illinois secretary of state would post the tax returns on its website, with the candidate’s personal information redacted. The bill would not apply to congressional or statewide candidates.
The measure was approved by the Illinois Democratic-controlled Senate, 36-19. The bill has moved to the Illinois House, where Democrats also hold the majority
Republican state Sen. Dale Righter questioned the bill’s constitutionality and called it “an embarrassing waste of the Senate’s time” on Thursday, the Capitol News Illinois reported.
Cokie Roberts, moderator of NPR’s “Morning Edition” said in a broadcast February 15, “It’s been standard from Nixon on for presidents and presidential candidates to let the public see what they’ve paid, but not everyone has handled it the same way. Gerald Ford, Nixon’s successor, provided a summary of his taxes. Some candidates have just turned over a couple of years’ worth of documents. Others have provided returns for many years.”
She noted that the tradition of presidential candidate making their income tax return public began with Richard Nixon. But she that Nixon did not volunteer to turn over his tax returns.
“Nixon didn’t initially turn over his returns voluntarily,” she said. “They were leaked by someone in the IRS.”
There is no law requiring a presidential candidate to make his or her tax returns public. And there certainly is no law requiring publicizing tax returns as a condition of having one’s name placed on an election ballot. But
democrats socialists might be able to force President Trump to give up his tax returns under a little known tax law from 1924.
According to Roberts, “The law that some House members want to employ to force the IRS to turn over Trump’s returns is a very obscure section of the tax code. And it allows the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee to demand any tax filer’s returns. It dates back to the Teapot Dome scandals of the 1920s, when members of the Harding administration were accepting bribes. Congress had to rely on the executive for financial information, so they made this law. It’s been rarely used. But the Republican members of the Ways Means Committee did employee it a few years ago when they were investigating what they called the IRS’ discrimination against conservative organizations.”
# # #
I have an alternative suggestion. Let every demorat disclose all of their tax returns first—just to show good faith. Of course they won’t. They have no faith—good or otherwise.
Idiots.
~ Grif
Click here for full text of Illinois Senate Bill 145.
~Eowyn
Grif, your post is very informative, these idiots should be running out of obstacles to defeat President Trump, don’t they ever get tire? They cannot swallow the bitter pill that he will be President the next four years.
Of course this idiot is going to fully cooperate for a full fiscal audit, right?
There is no Federal law stating they have to be shown.
Seems like more smoking mirrors to cover what the left is doing behind the curtain.
The Fourth Amendment is supposed to protect us all from being harassed and/or subjected to witch hunts in search of a crime. Even the powers of Congressional oversight groups are supposed to have a specific crime that they’re investigating before asking for documents.
Their stated reason that they are just trying to see if the IRS is doing its job is ridiculous. We have sunk to this level? They don’t even feel shame. They are attempting to abuse powers they don’t possess to unseat a legitimately elected President?
I call that sedition. They plan to keep this up until they can find something, anything they can use to claim an impeachable offense. They have demonstrated that they are quite prepared to let non-citizens vote (provided they vote for them of course), dead people, people who refuse to prove their identity.
Make no mistake, their plan is to permanently usurp power. They don’t care what they have to do to get it.
When you can’t beat the republican based upon your policies:
https://media.tenor.com/images/83116dac5575fef19f9a39e17984e7bd/tenor.gif
Yeah, they used to be sneaky about it. Now they have no shame. They flat out don’t care what at least 50 percent of the population want.
It would be a sweet revenge if Trump had the IRS under his control and he weaponized them to go after Illinois Democrats, the same way the Obama administration weaponized the IRS to go after conservative/Christian organizations.
I highly doubt this will stand up for the 2020 elections, but if it does, Trump will have a solid reason to invalidate the elections.
At that point, civil war will break out if it hasn’t already. And the Illinois Dems will have huge targets on their backs no matter how much protection they have from Illinois State Police.
I’m probably being naive, but how can multiple states that participate in federal elections have differing standards? I mean these guys openly solicit foreign, illegal votes. They fight attempts to purge voter rolls of dead people and others who have moved away.
In short, they don’t care what they have to do to “win”, they just want power.
Has it occurred to the Illinois Demonrats that if SB 145 passes, DEMOCRAT presidential candidates, like millionaire socialist (an oxymoron!) Bernie Sanders, must disclose their tax returns as well?
According to the two (2) Constitutional qualifications to serve ” a free and self-governing People” as President, a valid birth certificate is the primary document that should be presented. Of course, “that’s racist” they said. But what’s race got to do with it??
I’m sure you didn’t miss the various attempts to get Obongo to prove his birth. Not only that, they couldn’t get him to explain why he had a dead Connecticut man’s SSN.
It wasn’t like it was sketchy information either. Orly Taitz and others filed lawsuits over it. They simply blew them all off. I still can’t get my mind around that. It just proves my point that they don’t work for us. If they did someone would have been able to get the courts involved.
E-Z fix. If all candidates in the presidential race don’t appear on a ballot then votes for that race shouldn’t count. And since they wouldn’t count neither would the state’s electoral votes.