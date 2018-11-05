ICE deports Kazakhstani man convicted of concealing evidence for Boston Marathon bombers

Our country and the safety of our citizens matter. Good riddance!

From ICE press release dated 11/01/18:

DALLAS — Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed a Kazakhstani man on Oct. 23 who was previously convicted for concealing criminal evidence for one of the Boston Marathon bombers.

Dias Muratovich Kadyrbayev, 24, a citizen of Kazakhstan, was convicted June 2, 2015, of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice for removing and disposing of incriminatory items from Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s dorm room. Tsarnaev was later convicted and sentenced to death for his role in the Boston Marathon bombing that killed three innocent bystanders, and subsequently two police officers.

Kadyrbayev’s crimes are considered aggravated felonies under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Kadyrbayev was sentenced to six years in federal prison at the Federal Correctional Institute in Big Spring, Texas (FCI Big Spring). Under federal law, aliens convicted of an aggravated felony are subject to removal and barred from returning to the United States.

Kadyrbayev departed the U.S. by commercial air on Oct. 23 and was released from ICE custody on Oct. 24 at the Almaty International Airport, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, without incident.

On Oct. 13, 2016, ERO Dallas lodged an immigration detainer with the Bureau of Prisons on Kadyrbayev and on Feb. 15, 2018, served him with a final administrative order of removal.

On Aug. 29, 2018, FCI Big Spring transferred custody of Kadyrbayev to ERO Dallas at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas. Kadyrbayev remained in ICE custody until he was removed under ICE escort on Oct. 23.

