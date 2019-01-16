I start a new job today…wish me luck!

Rate this post

After working for a retirement center for 2 ½ years here in Oklahoma I decided to take a break. It was hard to deal with the death of residents, the drama of the facility and…the deaths of residents whom I had come to love. It was like losing your grandmother or grandfather all over again. So I quit that job.

Since I quit I have been a stay-at-home “domestic engineer.”

I’ve gained some new cooking skills (homemade pasta), did the mundane tasks such as laundry (it never ends, does it?), cleaned the house, ran errands and mowed the lawn (which really sucks during the HOT Oklahoma summers).

But now I’m back to work.

After the death of my Lucky cat just six weeks ago, I decided I needed to get out of the house. Our much-loved Baby kitty has been a permanent fixture on my lap since his brother passed. He will not be happy with my being gone every day, no doubt. (Please say a little prayer for him as he’s getting up in age, too.)

I had two interviews and was lucky enough to obtain a job with a small, local law firm. I start my new full-time job today at 8:30 am, sharp!

Due to my new employment situation I may not be as active on our blog as I have been during my stay-at-home status.

Yet know that I will continue to do my best to keep the demoRATs and gun-grabbers in check. They can spin all they want but they cannot hide…

Thanks for your support of FOTM!

DCG

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

