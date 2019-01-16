I start a new job today…wish me luck!

After working for a retirement center for 2 ½ years here in Oklahoma I decided to take a break. It was hard to deal with the death of residents, the drama of the facility and…the deaths of residents whom I had come to love. It was like losing your grandmother or grandfather all over again. So I quit that job.
Since I quit I have been a stay-at-home “domestic engineer.”
I’ve gained some new cooking skills (homemade pasta), did the mundane tasks such as laundry (it never ends, does it?), cleaned the house, ran errands and mowed the lawn (which really sucks during the HOT Oklahoma summers).
But now I’m back to work.
After the death of my Lucky cat just six weeks ago, I decided I needed to get out of the house. Our much-loved Baby kitty has been a permanent fixture on my lap since his brother passed. He will not be happy with my being gone every day, no doubt. (Please say a little prayer for him as he’s getting up in age, too.)
I had two interviews and was lucky enough to obtain a job with a small, local law firm. I start my new full-time job today at 8:30 am, sharp!
Due to my new employment situation I may not be as active on our blog as I have been during my stay-at-home status.
Yet know that I will continue to do my best to keep the demoRATs and gun-grabbers in check. They can spin all they want but they cannot hide…
Thanks for your support of FOTM!
DCG
Wishing you all the best in your new job. Hope Baby cat can adjust. Thanks for the update.
Good luck! I hope you enjoy your new job
Good luck on the new job. Mrs Watertender and I are thinking about adopting a kitten soon. We deeply feel the loss of your beloved Lucky Cat as we lost 4 cats in a year leaving us with just 1 at the time. We were given a kitten in December of 2017 and he has been a joy in our lives. The 2 cats we have now are 12 and the baby will be 2 late this year. A new kitten will be good for both of them. I work just part time as a Watertender now so keep my hand in the trade.
Good luck, DCG!
Thanks for all your hard work on the blog and Twitter. You’ll do great on the new job… do it all for the glory of God!
Our thoughts and good wishes are with you, DCG!
Good luck on the new job!
Greencrow
Good luck. Keep your powder dry. A law office in Oklahoma could be interesting.
Good luck and many blessings to you, DCG!💙
Congratulations on getting a new job, DCG. Thanks for all you do for FOTM.
Something tells me Lady Luck is on Your side, as for your kitty boy remember they are survivors, coming home for both of You will be like the 4th of July. Mewmewmew. And because you’ll be working at a local law firm, I’ll call You for advice if I need help. Just remember Sat’s and Sun’s you don’t have to work. hahaha, GOOD LUCK dearest DCG.