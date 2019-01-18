The FBI says Sandy Hook school shooting was on Dec. 13, 2012

We are told that on the morning of December 14, 2012, a lone gunman named Adam Lanza entered the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT, shot and killed 20 first-grade students and 6 adults, then shot himself dead in the back of his head.
Adam Lanza’s December 13, 2012 Date-of-Death
One of the many anomalies about Sandy Hook is Adam Lanza’s date of death.
As I had first reported, on January 20, 2013, I went on GenealogyBank.com and confirmed a net rumor that Adam Lanza’s Social Security Death Index (SSDI) was listed as December 13, 2012 — a day before the shooting massacre.
Belows is a screenshot I took of the SSDI record on GenealogyBank.com as proof, in case the site scrubs the page. Note that I underlined in red “Date of Death Thursday, December 13, 2012” and painted the red arrow pointing to the time (2:29 PM) and date (1/20/2013) when I took the screenshot.
The information of Lanza’s strange 12/13/2012 SSDI went viral in the Alternative Media.
13 days later, on February 2, 2013, I discovered that GenealogyBank.com had changed Adam Lanza’s SSDI from December 13 to December 14, 2012. However, another genealogy website, Ancestry.com, was slower on the take and still had Lanza’s SSDI as Dec. 13, 2012.
But it’s not just genealogy websites. John Greenewald, Jr., of the website The Black Vault, obtained a Statement of Death by the Funeral Director for Adam Lanza, which also shows Lanza’s date-of-death as December 13, 2012. Greenewald explains:
As part of the research effort, The Black Vault filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for all documents relating to Adam P. Lanza, his death, and the social security record. Almost two months later, a response was received.
The Social Security Administration sent Greenewald two pages, both statements of death for Lanza by the funeral director.
The first, dated 1/15/13, showed Adam P. Lanza’s death occurred on 12/13/12; the day prior to the shooting. The second document, dated 1/24/13, showed Lanza’s death as 12/14/12, with a handwritten statement at the top, “Amended 1/24/13” and the initials “SMO.”
Below is a screenshot of the original Statement of Death by the Funeral Director, showing Lanza’s date-of-death as 12-13-2012. You can also see the Statement on The Black Vault, here.
Stranger still, the FBI‘s web page on “Active Shooter Resources” also has the Sandy Hook school shooting — and thus, the date-of-death of Adam Lanza and the 26 people he shot at the school — as December 13, 2013.
This is what the page says:
The reports listed below were not authored by the FBI, but links to the reports are being provided for general public information.
- Washington, D.C. Navy Yard shootings, 9/16/13Internal Review of the Washington Navy Yard Shooting: A Report to the Secretary of Defense, Department of Defense
- Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings, Newtown, Connecticut, 12/13/12
Sandy Hook Elementary School Shootings Reports, Connecticut State Police
Here’s a screenshot I took of the page, showing the date (1/18/2019) and time (6:23 AM) when I took it, in the event FBI “memory-holes” the page. I painted the red arrows and underlined in red “12/13/12”:
Lastly, let us not forget that according to the FBI’s own crime statistics, no one died in Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 13 or December 14, 2012.
The FBI records crime statistics (“offenses known to law enforcement”), including homicides, for every state of the United States. This is what the FBI says about its “Crime in the United States” data:
Crime in the United States features data collected from law enforcement agencies regarding only those offenses known to police….
Since 1996, editions of Crime in the United States have been available on the FBI’s Web site, www.fbi.gov…. The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program staff are committed to improving their annual publications so that the data they collect can better meet the needs of law enforcement, criminologists, sociologists, legislators, municipal planners, the media, and other students of criminal justice who use the statistics for varied administrative, research, and planning purposes. For more information about how the UCR Program collects data, see About the Uniform Crime Reporting Program….
This is how the FBI describes the methodology of its Uniform Crime Reporting Program:
UCR Programs gather crime information from the law enforcement agencies under their domain and forward the data to the FBI. Forty-seven states in the nation have their own UCR Programs that streamline the collection of UCR data from local law enforcement agencies, ensure consistency and comparability of data, and provide a higher quality of service to the law enforcement community. Establishment of a UCR Program is not limited to state governments. Territorial, tribal, and federal agencies may also institute UCR Programs. Agencies in states without a program, i.e., direct contributors, submit their crime statistics directly to the FBI, which provides continuous guidance and support to those participating agencies.
In other words, the FBI obtains its crime statistics for Newtown, Connecticut, from the city’s law enforcement agency, i.e., the Newtown police.
Table 8 of the FBI’s Crime in the United States 2012 is for the state of Connecticut. As you can see in the screenshot below, which I had taken this morning, January 18, 2019, more than seven years after the Sandy Hook school shooting, Table 8 still shows zero (0) “murder and nonnegligent manslaughter” for the city of Newtown, CT, in the year 2012.
See also:
- FBI releases heavily-censored documents on Sandy Hook massacre
- Danbury Hospital sent message about Sandy Hook 48 min. before police received first 911 call
- Wolfgang Halbig has stunning evidence that Sandy Hook Elementary School was closed months before ‘massacre’
- More evidence that Sandy Hook Elementary School had moved to Monroe, CT before the shooting massacre
- Sandy Hook hoax: 6 signs that school was closed before massacre
- Sandy Hook: the curious case of Adam Lanza’s ex-con funeral director
- Separated at Birth: Sandy Hook’s Adam Lanza, Parkland’s David Hogg, Jacksonville’s David Katz
~Eowyn
