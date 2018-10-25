How we know package bombs sent to Democrats are false flags

Between last Monday and yesterday, “suspicious” packages said to contain “explosive devices” were sent to nine prominents Democrats/Progressives.

The information below is from the Washington Examiner, unless otherwise noted.

Here’s a list of the addressees/recipients of the packages:

George Soros was the first to receive a package containing a pipe bomb, put in a mailbox of his home in Bedford, NY. See “ Pipe bomb found in mailbox of George Soros’ Bedford, NY home “. Hillary Clinton, addressed to her home in Chappaqua, NY. Barack Obama, addressed to his home in Washington, DC. Both packages were intercepted by the Secret Service ( New York Times ). Obama’s attorney general Eric Holder. Obama’s CIA director John Brennan, sent to CNN. Obama’s VP Joe Biden, at a mail facility in New Castle, Delaware. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA). New York governor Andrew Cuomo claims that his office was sent “a device”. But NYPD says the package was not a bomb, and CNN reports that the package actually contained “literature” ( Gateway Pundit ). Actor Robert DeNiro, at his Tribeca Grill restaurant in New York city ( NY Post ).

CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker was among those who immediately blamed President Trump’s “inflammatory rhetoric” and his supporters. Twitter has already dubbed the sender(s) “the MAGA bomber”. How Zucker and others know who had sent the packages before the FBI had even completed their investigation, is a mystery. Twitter already has

All the packages and the “bombs” within are similar:

The FBI described the packages as manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior “affixed with computer-printed address labels and six Forever stamps. All packages had a return address of ‘DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ’ [sic] in Florida,” referring to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla).

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press the bombs are 6-inch-long makeshift pipe bombs, made of PVC pipe, covered with tape, packed with powder and shards of glass, and had a small battery.

CNN tweeted an image of the bomb package addressed to Brennan, but delivered to CNN’s office in midtown Manhattan, New York Wednesday morning, causing the building to be evacuated.

I cropped the image and turned it right side up:

Below are better-resolution images of the package and the pipe bomb. Note that the stamps are not cancelled, nor does the manila envelope bear the USPS postmark or barcode.

Below are five reasons why the package bombs are false flags:

Cui bono?: With the midterm elections days away, and with signs of the much-trumpeted “blue wave” rapidly receding, only Democrats — not Republicans or President Trump — could benefit from these package bombs. Why would any Trump supporter be so stupid as to send them? That the Left most likely sent the package bombs would explain why the bombs didn’t explode because: Tom Sauer , President of MacArthur Group, Navy veteran and former bomb disposal officer, tweets : “Proper pipe bombs don’t have wires connected to both ends. That’s dumb.” Gateway Pundit reports: “Several bombs sent out today have zero detonations”. The package addressed to Eric Holder was “misaddressed” and was sent back to “Debbie Wasserman Shultz,” at the return address listed. Miraculously, it turned up on the very same day that the other correctly addressed packages arrived at their destinations. Anyone familiar with the US Postal Service knows this is an impossibility, since it takes many days or even weeks for a package to go through the system and be “returned to sender.” As pointed out by blogger Boris Badenov of 12160 Social Network

The USPS’s website describes seven steps — which include the affixing of postmark, stamp cancellation lines, and a barcode — before a letter or package is delivered to the addressee. Below are a screenshot and text of “How A Letter Travels“:

Collection: After a customer has deposited a letter destined for a distant address in a collection box, a postal carrier removes all of the mail from the box and takes it to the Post Office where he or she works. That letter and mail collected by other carriers of that Post Office are placed on a truck and taken to a mail processing plant. Culling and Postmarking: Postal workers send the letter through a machine that rapidly separates mail by shape, separating letters from large envelopes and packages (the culling operation). The machine orients letters so that all addresses face the same way and are right side up. It then applies a postmark with the date and place where the letter was sorted and cancellation lines so the stamp cannot be reused, in order to protect postal revenue. Scanning and Lifting Images: Every letter gets identified by a code consisting of a series of florescent bars imprinted on the back. The address on the front of each letter is scanned by an optical character reader. Images of letters that could not be successfully read are transmitted to a remote encoding center for further processing. All letters are placed in trays and moved to the next piece of automated equipment for barcode application. Applying a Barcode and Sorting: Linked with the identification code, a barcode is sprayed on the front of the letter. Representing the specific delivery address , the barcode consists of tall and short bars used for all further sorting. The barcode sends a letter into a bin on the machine for a particular range of ZIP Codes; these identify the next processing plant. Transportation to Processing Plant: The letter is placed in a tray with other mail for the ZIP Code range it falls into, and this tray is taken to the airport to fly across the country. After the plane lands at its destination, postal workers take the tray containing the letter to the mail processing plant that serves the Post Office, station, or branch that will deliver the letter. Sorting into Delivery Order: At the plant, the letters in the tray are fed through a barcode sorter, which separates letters for a specific ZIP Code from other letters in that ZIP Code range. After this, the letter will receive its final sortation. A delivery barcode sorter sorts the letter to the particular carrier who will deliver it. The delivery barcode sorter also arranges that carrier’s letters into the order of delivery. Transportation to Delivery Post Office: Next, all the mail for this carrier is taken by truck to the Post Office, station, or branch in which the carrier works. The carrier loads trays of mail, including the letter, into a motor vehicle. Delivery to Addressee: The carrier drives to the street where the letter is to be delivered, safely parks, then loads his or her satchel with the mail to be carried to each house or business. Within minutes of leaving the truck, the carrier delivers the letter to the addressee.

The Daily Wire‘s Matt Walsh concludes:

We are left with two possibilities, it seems. Either this was the work of a monumental idiot or it was the work of a more clever sort of person. The clever person would obviously know that these bombs would cause no harm to anyone and certainly wouldn’t kill the people whose names were on the envelopes. They’d also know that an attempted attack of this sort, at this point, could only help the Democrats…. The “false flag” possibility in this case is neither insane nor implausible. Especially when you consider the liberal propensity for staging fake hate crimes.

See also TrailDust’s “The Bombs Are Street Theater“.

For the many fake hate-crimes perpetrated by the Left, see:

H/t Vivian Lee, Big Lug and other FOTM readers.

~Eowyn

