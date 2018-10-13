How much Americans have in savings

A financially-secure retirement has three nest eggs:
- Pension, which is rapidly vanishing for many working Americans.
- Social Security: Although Social Security was never intended to be a retiree’s sole source of income, 35% of Americans over the age of 65 rely almost entirely on Social Security payments. (Accounting Degree Review)
- Savings: Experts say you should have 5 times your annual salary saved by age 50, 6 times by age 55, and 7 times by age 60.
Again and again, we’ve been told that the average American has too little in savings. According to a 2016 GOBankingRates survey, 35% of all U.S. adults had only several hundred dollars in their savings accounts; 34% had zero savings.
More recently, the news is no better.
Kathleen Elkins reports for CNBC, Oct. 8, 2018, that the median American household has just $11,700 in total savings. That means half of U.S. households have less than $11,700 in savings; 29% of households have less than $1,000.
Personal finance site MagnifyMoney used data from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) to break down how much American households at every income level have saved:
- Top 1% in income:
- Average savings $2.5 million
- Median savings $1.13 million.
- Top 10% in income:
- Average savings: $961,570
- Median savings: $156,510
- 60 to 79.9% in income:
- Average savings: $133,770
- Median savings: $77,020
- 40 to 59.9% in income:
- Average savings: $65,830
- Median savings: $34,020
- 20 to 39.9% in income:
- Average savings: $29,080
- Median savings: $0
- Bottom 20% in income:
- Average savings: $8,720
- Median savings: $0
What a median savings of $0 means is that half of Americans whose incomes are in the bottom 39.9% not only have no savings, they are in debt.
How much have you saved, compared to the average savings of your income group?
~Eowyn
Which probably means there’ll be a lot of these folks living in govt. housing which is reduced cost, and funded by guess who…the taxpayer!
Thanks for the help.
Many companies had pension plans, provided good salaries, and helped fund local,county,state, & federal expenses. Then the America hating Globalists/Liberals/Bolsheviks decided to outsource tens of millions of our jobs to not only destroy the American middle & working class, but to build up communist China (as planned) via their “Free Trade” (dirty & treasonous) deals
Trump Is Right on Trade
http://buchanan.org/blog/trump-is-right-on-trade-124822
Yep, and pensions went the way of the dinosaurs…
Correct all around but for two parts of the otherwise wise Buchanan blog. The “greatest manufacturing base in the world” was not “looted and carted off” by Beijing, it was looted by David Rockefeller and delivered by a series of presidents from Nixon on. By the way, “Shanghai” Nixon was partly a product of Winthrop Rockefeller as the former Vice President was brought back east after telling Californians they would no longer have him to kick around. That was done later by many across the United States after he was considered no longer useful as President.
I attended various seminars my company offered for those that were reaching retirement age. They advised to save as much as we could to ensure a worry free time, to pay the house, pay the car and eliminate all debts. Eight years have passed and it has been a good ride for me and the “girls” that followed the advice.
Most Americans don’t live within their means until it’s too late. I panicked at 30 over retirement when I started reading financial books. For 30 years my friends and clients had newer, nicer cars and homes than I did. Then at 60 I retired and they all wondered how I could do that and they couldn’t when they “looked” so much more prosperous than me.
My father encouraged me and my sisters to start IRAs when we were 16 years old, and he helped fund them for several years after. After ensuring that the money was being well-managed, I let it sit and grow, enjoying the benefits of compound interest (that’s how the 1% does it!). I, in turn, encouraged my son to do the same, and he got bit by the investing bug. He’s KILLING it in the emerging cannabis sector, though his retirement is in the more conservative S&P.
Retirement seemed so far away for so long! However, I always figured that no matter how I might have to struggle financially in the meantime, I wouldn’t have to once I was old. And now that retirement is within eye-shot, I see just how much gratitude I owe my dad for his foresight.
Neither my husband nor I could save much in our working lives, mainly b/c we were children of WW II parents. They capitalized on all the “free” stuff from the government for their service (deserved) in WW II…but, they thought that we should find our own ways—much or at least some of it on the “government tab, too.” There was not so much the same sorts of funding for us. So, we largely paid for ourselves…then we paid for our own kids (b/c the world had changed by the time we and our kids…2 generations…went through the public school and college systems….) and those 2 generations of paying depleted us. We have very little for our own “retirements” and, in fact, have worked already a decade beyond what our parents worked, and we still do not know when/if we will retire, or just “die in the traces.” Both of our parents amassed and wasted modest real estate fortunes by unwise living/choices. My own family has further depleted us b/c they, who always had almost unlimited resources compared to me and my husband….died having wasted it all…and we have had to bury them, deal with financial aftermath out of our own limited resources….Also, I might add that, when Bill Clinton was POTUS, the “capital gains” taxes were through the roof at some time….and it just happened to be a time when we had to sell a home that we were unable to sell during the high interest/high tax era of first Bush and Bill Clinton…..so, when, we finally sold it, after having already lost tons of un-rented income on it….every penny of “profit” at the sale went to the GOOBERMENT in “captial gains taxes.” We had NO money to fund our next home and….bought it with minimal down…and then….STILL in a bad economy…could NOT sell it…so, turned it over to a “relocation company” that just bought us out evenly….SO…what I am saying is….I’ve NEVER made a profit on my home investments in 45 years of home-owning/buying selling. I always have started at “0” like a first-time buyer, every time I’ve had to move and buy a family home. It is the particular age group into which I was born: I pay for the the increased investment in the property of the people who came before me, from whom I buy….and for the prosperity of those who come behind me…..the ones who scoop up my below-market-value….. I am, in other words, a “baby-boomer.” I know that many people are going to cry out, “YOU Baby Boomers are crowding the SS system and all pension systems…..” But, in reality….most of us are still working…like us….a decade beyond the expected “retirement” for any and all systems….we are NOT “collecting” anything yet….and, instead, are STILL paying into a system that we will doubtless NEVER benefit from in any great measure in the future.