Homeless cat steals the spotlight at international fashion show

During the Esmod International Fashion Show held last week in Istanbul, Turkey, a white-and-black cat sauntered onto the catwalk and stole the show.

The cat first sat down, lifted its hind leg and proceeded to lick his butt.

Then, as a zombie-like model in a shapeless outfit walked too close past him (I thought the model was going to walk right into the cat), the cat gave her ankles a swipe. LOL

Finally, the cat got up and casually sauntered down the cat walk.

“Everybody was in shock,” fashion designer Göksen Hakkı Ali told The Dodo.

No one seems to know where the cat came from, but Sputnik News calls the cat “homeless”.

~Eowyn

