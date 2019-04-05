Hollyweird actress Michelle Williams was “paralyzed” after learning her co-star was paid more than her

Michelle’s costar was Mark Wahlberg, who has a much, much bigger box-office audience draw than she will ever have. I also read somewhere (can’t remember where) that the studio had to pay bigger bucks for Mark (again, a bigger audience draw) because he had scheduling conflicts. If they wanted him, they had to pay.
FYI: The complaining Hollyweird starlet is worth $16 MILLION.
Pro-tip Michelle: Get a better agent who can sell your worth.
From People Magazine: Michelle Williams is opening up the pay disparity she experienced while working with Mark Wahlberg on All the Money in the World.
The four-time Oscar nominee spoke on Capitol Hill Tuesday while advocating for House Democratic legislation that would close the gender pay gap.
Williams joined Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus to mark Equal Pay Day as she recounted discovering Wahlberg, 47, had made $1.5 million compared to her paycheck of less than $1,000 for reshoots on the Ridley Scott film.
“It’s the kind of story I would normally resist: the morality tale with a happy ending, or rather a happy beginning because that’s really why I’m here,” Williams said. “There won’t be satisfaction for me until I can exhaust my efforts ensuring that all women experience the elevation of their self-worth and its connection to the elevation of their market worth.”
Hey, Michelle Williams. What about the even BIGGER pay disparities between you and actresses who are not pretty, blonde, and white? Why don’t you demand equal pay for them by giving up some of your “white privelege” mega-bucks?
Gender pay gap..Pelosi..exhaust my efforts. You go grrrrl. These supremely self-absorbed nothings babble on and on and on. It’s like listening to the tiresome buzzing of a fly. Would someone please swat it? But paralyzed? Suddenly I’ve gone from tearful (baby, dog stories) to LMAO
How bout nobody makes any money. Hell lets get rid of it. The gumment will deliver everything to your door so that you don’t have to use a car/bus/train to go get it. No pay, no disparity. Everything for free for everybody. A very efficient system indeed……Comrade.
I had to look up who she even was. That’s 5 minutes I’ll never get back.
I don’t think she’s really done much since Dawson’s Creek. That was her 15 minutes of fame.
I am going to suggest this as a goal for AOC; all entertainment productions should be available to all free of charge. That would require Walsall all performers ,
