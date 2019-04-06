Hillary 2.0: AOC fakes southern accent before black audience

Hillary Clinton did it, patronizing and pandering to black audiences by speaking in an entirely phony southern drawl.
Now, another Demonrat is also faking a southern accent before a black audience.
Yesterday, speaking at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network in New York city, self-described socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who was a bartender when she was auditioned and recruited by the Demonrat Party, used a very bad southern accent that she never uses to tell an audience of predominately black people that there is nothing wrong with them serving other people in low skilled jobs. She said:
“I’m proud to be a bartender, ain’t nothin wrong with that. There’s nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy. There is nothing wrong with preparing the food that your neighbors will eat. There is nothing wrong with driving the buses that take your family to work.”
Ryan Saavedra reports for The Daily Wire that AOC’s speech “immediately sparked outrage as many accused her of racism, noting that her accent while speaking to black people was similar to how two-time failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would speak to black people — which was widely condemned as racist.”
“African-American” Jamarcus Dove-Simmons (@Jamarcus_Dove) tweeted: “She trying too hard. The accent is so obvious ‘Ain’t nun wrong with dat’ Every African-American does not talk in this way. I guess you’re trying to ‘win the black vote.’ This ain’t it, @AOC”
~Eowyn
Hey girl, ah see you got new threads, makeup, “jewlery”, save the dough cause you is gonna get run out o’the house. You is “”potorikn” You ain’t from da hood!
This womyn is most irritating…
Well corn mah pone and grind mah grits! She be’s tryin’ to pass fo’ a “woman of color”…. Here is something she will understand…. ” BESAR MI CULO PUTA”!!!
Haven’t watched this yet, not sure I should. I see the reviews are already coming in anyway. As an aside, this is funny:
As one of the commenters said, hard to believe you have to go to college for four years to learn how to pour a beer. But ain’t nuffin wrong wit pourin’ no beer neither, yo
🙉 Now I know why I’ve always read about what she says instead of listening to it from the “horse’s mouth” 😉 That voice makes me wanna tear out what little hair I have left!