Hilarious: 2020 presidential candidates as “Michael Scott”

Posted on April 4, 2019 by | 4 Comments

Michael Scott is a character from the show “The Office.”

I never watched this show yet this video is pretty spot on.

It’s amazing how a TV show’s past can intersect with today’s reality.

Great job by The Washington Free Beacon!

DCG

0
4 responses to “Hilarious: 2020 presidential candidates as “Michael Scott”

  1. Lana | April 4, 2019 at 9:34 am | Reply

    Thanks for the laugh first thing in the morning DCG! Pretty funny. I always have liked Carrel though I have not watched the show either.

     
  2. kjf | April 4, 2019 at 10:04 am | Reply

    But here is a link to the serious demorat pres hopeful. Of he is using a “stage name”. We know him as Beto. Sick twisted mind

    http://textfiles.com/groups/CDC/visions.crusade

    https://www.barnhardt.biz/2019/04/03/proving-true-both-the-barnhardt-axiom-on-politicians-and-diabolical-narcissist-theory/

     
  3. marblenecltr | April 4, 2019 at 10:11 am | Reply

    I greatly miss “The Office,” a credit to the medium of tv. The story had the office in “The Office” located in Scranton, PA, early home of Joe Biden.

     
  4. Dr. Eowyn | April 4, 2019 at 11:25 am | Reply

    Amazing how spot-on Michael Scott is for so many of the 2020 Demonrat presidential aspirants!
    Like Scott, Biden-Beto-Elizabeth Warren etc. are just as clueless about their idiocy and pretentiousness.

     

