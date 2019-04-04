Hilarious: 2020 presidential candidates as “Michael Scott”

Michael Scott is a character from the show “The Office.”
I never watched this show yet this video is pretty spot on.
It’s amazing how a TV show’s past can intersect with today’s reality.
Great job by The Washington Free Beacon!
DCG
Thanks for the laugh first thing in the morning DCG! Pretty funny. I always have liked Carrel though I have not watched the show either.
But here is a link to the serious demorat pres hopeful. Of he is using a “stage name”. We know him as Beto. Sick twisted mind
http://textfiles.com/groups/CDC/visions.crusade
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2019/04/03/proving-true-both-the-barnhardt-axiom-on-politicians-and-diabolical-narcissist-theory/
I greatly miss “The Office,” a credit to the medium of tv. The story had the office in “The Office” located in Scranton, PA, early home of Joe Biden.
Amazing how spot-on Michael Scott is for so many of the 2020 Demonrat presidential aspirants!
Like Scott, Biden-Beto-Elizabeth Warren etc. are just as clueless about their idiocy and pretentiousness.