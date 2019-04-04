Here’s how a false teacher looks and sounds

Farrakhan Claims Jesus Didn’t Die On The Cross, ‘God Does Not Love This World’
About the spirit of antichrist…
“Little children, it is the last hour: and as you have heard that Antichrist cometh, even now there are become many Antichrists: whereby we know that it is the last hour.” — 1 John 2:18
“Many deceivers have gone out into the world, those who do not confess that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh; any such person is the deceiver and the antichrist!” — 2 John 1:7
“Who is the liar but the one who denies that Jesus is the Christ? This is the antichrist, the one who denies the Father and the Son.” — 1 John 2:22
“By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, and every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God. And this is the spirit of the antichrist, of which you have heard that it is coming; and now it is already in the world.” — 1 John 4:2–3
And yes, Calypso Louie did call Barak Obama the Messiah.
So we have a false prophet calling his followers to worship a false messiah. We hear him in his own words deny the deity of Jesus Christ, saying Jesus was a foreshadowing of the “true” messiah who is to come 2000 years later to destroy Israel. And who might that “true” messiah be? By whatever name we know him, he will be the one known in Revelation as “The Beast.”
♞
Good grief. Louis Farrakhan is digging even a deeper pit for himself, in Hell.
I have to give credit where credit is due: Farrakhan has a certain charisma, albeit a negative one. He is well-dressed and well-spoken. Yes, his actual voice itself sounds structured and disciplined, and it is sonorous.
But let us remember that Farrakhan has been credibly accused of being involved in the assassination of Malcolm X, by at least some of the children of Malcolm X himself, and that he has not faced justice—or at least an investigation—regarding this matter.
So it comes as no surprise that Farrakhan, self-admitted Muslim that he is, denies that Jesus Died on the Cross: The Muslim position, from approximately Mohammed to date, maintains that Jesus “swooned” or “fainted” on the Cross and did not Die! Oh Yes, let us admit this because the Muslim position—which Farrakhan ably represents—insists so dearly upon this point.
Yes, let us ignore the MEDICAL EVIDENCE that a large number of Western doctors have examined regarding the Crucifixion. Let us ignore the FORENSIC EVIDENCE that can be found from the Holy Shroud of Turin! After all, it’s not about settling the Question, “Art Thou the Christ—He Who is to Come?” once and for all, because what we have here, see, is the Worship of Man. That is what this boils down to!
WHO IS GOD? Is it Jesus Christ Our Lord, or is it Farrakhan?
WHO IS GOD? Is it Jesus Christ Our Lord, or is it Man?
Well, Farrakhan has made his deal. He has his house and his wealth, his fine clothes and his act (which was finely crafted and hawked by the Central Intelligence Agency, and that is fact.) At the end of the Game, Farrakhan may well ask for his reward. “Amen, Amen, I say unto Thee—Thou hast already had Thine reward.” That is what is going on with this man of sonorous voice and negative charisma—which actually can be spellbinding.
I, for one, am running away, as fast as I can, so that Our Lord does not say these words to me, at the end of the Game.
This guy is no teacher, he’s a Muslim that teach hate. Make his useless ass walk the plank.