Harriet, the singing donkey

Martin Stanton lives in Connemara, Ireland.

He likes to roam around, taking pictures of the landscape. You can see some of his pics on his Facebook page.

On his treks, Stanton would visit and bring treats for a friendly donkey who lives about 20 minutes away.

He first named the donkey Harrison until he found out Harrison is a she, after she gave birth to a baby donkey. So Stanton renamed the donkey Harriet.

On October 21, 2018, Harriet was so happy to see Stanton, she greeted him by singing. I kid you not.

Martin posted the video to Facebook, and it went viral. As of this morning, the video has been shared 5,907 times.

Martin told ABC News:

“[Harriet] lives about 20 minutes away from me in Toureen, Connemara. I know the family who own her and I bring carrots, bread and ginger nut biscuits. She never hew-haws like other donkeys. I try to visit whenever I can because she is adorable, so friendly and gentle. I found the video funny so I just posted it. I didn’t think it would go viral.”

~Eowyn

