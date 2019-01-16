Gun control, Chiraq style: Man who fired gun & linked to deaths of two Chicago Police officers could be released soon

Rate this post

The perp said he “found” a pistol and “wanted to see if it worked.”

The perp is “hanging in there” after the two officers lost their lives.

Despicable.

From MyFoxChicago: The man being held in connection with the deaths of the two Chicago police officers who were killed by a train could soon be released from jail, as a community group says it’s helping to get Edward Brown released on bond.



It was four weeks ago Monday night that Brown was arrested for alleging firing the gunshots which led officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo onto the railroad tracks where they were hit by a train.

Brown is still in jail, needing $20,000 for release on bond. “He’s hanging in there,” said defense attorney Frank Koustoros. “You know, nobody wants to be in jail, but he’s hanging in there.”

It looks like Brown could be released very soon.

“We are planning to post bond this week, yes,” said Sharlyn Grace of Chicago Community Bond Fund. “We’re just waiting on a couple more things to come through.”

The Chicago Community Bond Fund uses donated dollars to help defendants post bond and remain free while fighting their cases. “When a case like this that’s high profile comes up, we know it’s even more important than usual that somebody really enjoys the presumption of innocence,” said Grace.

Brown was back in court Monday where prosecutors revealed he’s been indicted on the two weapons charges for which he was arrested.

Members of Brown’s family, including his mother, were in the courtroom, but through his attorney, they declined to talk about the case.

“He’s not alone in this world,” said Koustoros. “He has a lot of love and support from his family and friends.”

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) wanted a felony murder charge.

“We are continually disappointed with the Kim Foxx administration when the police are the victims of crime,” said an FOP spokesperson.

The spokesperson added the FOP will be shocked and disappointed if Brown gets out on bond.

DCG

