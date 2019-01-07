Grandma fined $64 for ‘too long’ dog lead

The UK is toast.
Emilia Bona reports for the Liverpool Echo, Jan. 6, 2019, that an 80-year-old grandmother was fined for walking her dog near her house in Bootle, a town in Sefton Council, Merseyside, England, because her dog lead was “too long”.
Maureen Sanders, 80, was walking her rescue dog Soren around Bootle Cemetery on the morning of January 4, 2019, when she was stopped by two officers from enforcement firm NSL.The two women told Maureen her dog lead was “too long” and needed to be less than two meters (6.56 ft.) if she wanted to use it in the area.
Note: NSL is a private company that “operate in local and central government, health, airports and the private sector offering business process management, enforcement, patient care, passenger transport, street and estate management and technical design consultancy.”
Sanders said that instead of issuing her a warning or explaining the rules to her, the officers slapped her with a £50 ($63.80) fine for breaking the by-law and, if she doesn’t pay the fine in a fortnight, you would be fined £2,500 ($3,190) and would have a criminal record.
Sanders said: “I cried all night because I was so, so upset. I don’t have a computer or anything – I wouldn’t know the by-laws or anything. I’ve always been very respectful in the cemetery. I always have the dog on a lead and a lot of people don’t do that! Soren is from Romania and I’ve had him about three years. He’s a friendly dog but he can get quite frightened because he had a bad time in Romania. I had no idea it was a rule. My daughters rang the One Stop Shop when I had to pay the fine and the staff in there said they had never heard of it.”
Indeed, the signs on the cemetery gates make no mention of the maximum length of dog leads or of fines.
Sanders’ daughter Maggie Eaton said she found her mum in “floods of tears” after being handed the fine. She said her mum is waiting for a hip replacement and needs to use a longer lead to walk Soren because she has difficulty walking. Eaton also said her mum is a responsible dog owner who “always carries poo bags and cleans up after her dog without fail. Mum does not have that sort of money to pay for walking her dog under control on a lead as she has done every day for years.”
Eaton and her sister have offered to help their mother pay the £50 fine so the money doesn’t come out of her pension. But Sanders says she is refusing to pay the fine on principle.
H/t Anon
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
I live in Louisiana and our parish (county to everyone else) requires a leash of 6ft or shorter on a dog. I use a 10-12 foot leash because I’ve had hip replacement and I can vouch for the fact that it’s easier to walk a dog on a longer leash. I rein in the dog when approaching other walkers, especially if they are also dog-walking. It’s also easier with a dog that likes to wander off the sidewalk in a park to sniff around trees and shrubs. Venturing into grassy areas can be treacherous for older people due to hidden holes and uneven ground. I think it’s awful that the cops fined this elderly woman instead of just giving her a warning.
The ‘cops’ must be liberals, how else could they live with themselves for such pettiness?
It really is rather incredible that they would not issue just a warning. This would be a great “GoFundMe” project. I hate the idea that this poor woman may be stuck with a fine of thousands if she does not pay this piddling amount. I hope that someday in time these two officers of the NSL get to be on the receiving end of such a lack of charity.
Hard as it may be to believe, the UK is actually “worse” than here for things like this. They regulate EVERYTHING from the length of a dog lead to the location of “wheely bins”.
Everything has a fine attached to it. California is envious.
The Royals make North Korea look good.
Big and stupid government at work…
There is something peculiarly dense about the way the Brits operate. But what else can we expect from a bureaucracy?
But I do see a point: Here in NYC, dog leashes must, by ordinance, be “no longer than six feet”—actually shorter than what England allows. The leash Emilia Bona is holding is a common-sense leash that allows the doggie a bit of wiggle room, and there’s a lock that can restrict the length of it. (I’ve seen these leashes go as long as 10 to 12 feet). Many dog owners in New York had these leashes until about a year ago, and then the NYPD and Sanitation started enforcing the six-foot rule.
I think the extend-a-leash gadget is a good idea. But I also think police and sanitation should enforce the dog waste rule: On the block I live on here in Long Island City, there is a relatively young woman who just lets her dog crap wherever it wants, and sometimes she cleans up after her dog and sometimes she doesn’t. (So this morning, as like one day last week, there’s dog waste on my sidewalk). People need to be considerate, but the bureaucracy needs to have some common sense, also. (Remind me not to hold my breath!)
I bet NSL is afraid to enforce the law when it comes to the UK’s mooslime problem, and won’t go in certain areas, just like their government counterparts.