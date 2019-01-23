Gov. Newsom wants $25M in taxpayer funds to help migrants at border

Rate this post

I wouldn’t expect anything less from sanctuary California.

From SF Gate: California Governor Gavin Newsom wants to use $20 million of state funds to create an “Immigration Rapid Response Program” that provides aid to migrants who arrive at California’s border.

In his recently-released 2019-2020 budget, Newsom proposed giving $20 million to humanitarian organizations and non-profit entities that currently provide aid to migrants.

“These funds will be available over a three-year period to assist qualified community-based organizations and nonprofit entities in providing services during immigration or human trafficking emergency situations when federal funding is not available,” the budget reads. “These funds will also be available to support the redirection of state-level staff who directly assist in response efforts.”

In addition, Newsom calls for $5 million to be made available immediately for any “immigration-related emergencies” that arise in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The three-year period in which the $20 million becomes available would begin in July 2019, if approved.

The Los Angeles Times reported that most of the funds would likely go to the San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition of human rights organizations, attorneys and community leaders that provides humanitarian aid to migrants near the border.

A recent surge in migrants attempting to seek asylum at the southern border has led many to declare the existence of a “humanitarian crisis.” In December 2018, two migrant children died in the custody of Customs and Border Protection shortly after making the dangerous trek to the US southern border.

Newsom toured an immigration detention facility in San Diego this past November, and said the state of California should do more in providing aid to migrants. “My job is to be constructive … to try to find ways to bring people to the table and to address what legitimately can be described as a humanitarian crisis,” he said at the time. “We’re all in this together … I think we need to humanize this issue, not politicize the issue.”

Newsom’s budget proposal calls only for assisting non-profit organizations in “providing services” to migrants. It is unclear what exactly those services might be or which organizations it will be funding.



