GOP maintains control of Senate; great news for the “conservative judicial train”

Last night the GOP likely extended (at the time I scheduled this blog post) its majority in the Senate.

Key republican wins included:

Mike Braun in Indiana

Kevin Cramer defeated Heidi Heitkamp (who voted against Kavanaugh) in North Dakota

Marsha Blackburn in Tennessee

Josh Hawley defeated Claire McCaskill in Missouri

Rick Scott in Florida

This win is very important to keep control of the appointment of judicial nominees since the Senate confirms federal judges and – most importantly – SCOTUS nominees.

The SCOTUS is leaning more conservative with the appointments of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Considering the health condition and age of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there is a very good chance that President Trump could have the chance to nominate another conservative to the SCOTUS.

Lindsey Graham tweeted the following last night:

“One of the reasons we are winning big in the Senate tonight is because of the way Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”

“ The conservative judicial train will keep running. President Trump has a lot to be proud of … without him I don’t think we would have had the night that we had.” @ LindseyGrahamSC # ElectionNight

Good news last night, very good news indeed.

DCG

