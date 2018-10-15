Goose returns to visit man who rescued her years ago

Unlike humans, animals and birds never forget a kindness.

Mike Jivanjee of Lake Oswego, Oregon, rescued a Canadian gosling who had been abandoned by her parents because of a lame foot.

Jivanjee named the gosling Kyle, and fostered her.

Though released into the wild, Kyle returns to visit Jivanjee. year and year.

