Goose returns to visit man who rescued her years ago

Unlike humans, animals and birds never forget a kindness.
Mike Jivanjee of Lake Oswego, Oregon, rescued a Canadian gosling who had been abandoned by her parents because of a lame foot.
Jivanjee named the gosling Kyle, and fostered her.
Though released into the wild, Kyle returns to visit Jivanjee. year and year.
~Eowyn
my God, goose bumps!! Awesome!
One of the best stories I have seen in a long time. Nice way to start a Monday.
So rewarding for the fellow rescuer and the geese, don’t you wish humans were this grateful?
So many animals exhibit human responses. So many liberals act like animals and resist any human responses.