Goose returns to visit man who rescued her years ago

October 15, 2018

Unlike humans, animals and birds never forget a kindness.

Mike Jivanjee of Lake Oswego, Oregon, rescued a Canadian gosling who had been abandoned by her parents because of a lame foot.

Jivanjee named the gosling Kyle, and fostered her.

Though released into the wild, Kyle returns to visit Jivanjee. year and year.

4 responses to “Goose returns to visit man who rescued her years ago

  1. Ioan | October 15, 2018 at 6:02 am | Reply

    my God, goose bumps!! Awesome!

     
  2. Glenn47 | October 15, 2018 at 7:25 am | Reply

    One of the best stories I have seen in a long time. Nice way to start a Monday.

     
  3. Alma | October 15, 2018 at 7:40 am | Reply

    So rewarding for the fellow rescuer and the geese, don’t you wish humans were this grateful?

     
  4. Jess Sain | October 15, 2018 at 12:43 pm | Reply

    So many animals exhibit human responses. So many liberals act like animals and resist any human responses.

     

