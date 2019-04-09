Good thing they banned guns: London averaging 40 knife crimes per day

London has some serious crime issues as I’ve blogged about before. See the following:

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has a serious crime problem: City sets record for murders as police launch 100th investigation

London stabbings: Six teenagers attacked in 90 minutes during night of violence

Guess what is responsible for this: London sees surge in knife attacks

Mayor Sadiq Khan refuses to acknowledge the real source of knife crimes in his city: criminals. Instead of getting tough on criminals the mayor focuses on political correctness and blames the lack of taxpayer dollars for this “complex” problem (of course).

From Evening Standard: The shocking extent of London’s knife crime problem was revealed today as figures showed that 40 knife offences a day were reported to police over a two-year period.

A person was knifed to death on average every four days in London in 2017 and 2018, figures revealed, following a Freedom of Information request by the Standard.

The figures reveal the total number of knife offences including those involving stabbings and deaths caused by a blade for the calendar years of 2017 and 2018. Met Police dealt with 29,232 knife offences in a two years.

On average this is about 40 offences a day in London.

The total number of homicides and stabbings fell across the two-year period however. In 2018, the number of knife attacks fell by over 500. In 2017, there was 4,784 stabbings and in 2018 there was 4,246. The number of homicides also fell by 12.

Official statistics for 2019 have not been made available just yet buy Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the decrease is encouraging. Although the number is still “too high”, Mr. Khan praised London communities and the Met for their work in reducing crime.

A spokesman from the Ben Kinsella Trust, which tackles knife crime through education and campaigning, said the small reduction is not a victory yet.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said officers are working “day and night” to identify and pursue knife criminals.

The majority of the crimes detailed in the figures were committed in Southwark with 1,594 offences occuring in that London borough The borough also had the highest number of knife-related homicides with 17 people being stabbed to death in two years. Bexley was the only borough of 33 to not have any deaths resulting from a knife in the two years.

Mr. Khan said: “Thanks to London’s communities and the hard work of the Met Police, who have been targeting offenders and removing dangerous weapons from our streets, we are seeing some knife crime offences starting to fall, but it still remains too high. We still desperately need the Government to reverse its damaging cuts to the police and preventative services.”

He added the level of knife crime “across the country” was still “unacceptably high”.

Read the whole story here.

h/t Breitbart

DCG

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Rate this post

Please follow and like us: 0

Advertisements