Gillette goes woke with “The Best Men Can Be” campaign

Get woke, go broke.
Interested in Dollar Shave Club? Go here.
DCG
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Please follow and like us:
Get woke, go broke.
Interested in Dollar Shave Club? Go here.
DCG
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Well, the American Psych Association did declare war on “traditional masculinity,” calling it toxic. /Sarc
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/american-psychological-association-declares-war-on-masculinity
Debby Reiner is the person responsible for the Gillette #MeToo campaign:
https://files.catbox.moe/fi2vtu.jpeg
I see she is promoting diversity and inclusivity to sell products. Good luck with that.
Being successful takes just good customer service and a good product. For example: CFA.
Why she’s a nice Irish girl! (sarc!)
Well, I just bought my LAST Gillette Mach 3 package of 12 cartridges, and this makes me mad on two counts:
First, as I’ve aged the shape of my face has changed and my skin is a touch thinner than it used to be. So I’ve had to change blades and brands a number of times. The disposable 25 cent razor was a godsend to me at the time, but once I hit my late 30’s, I couldn’t use them anymore—I think it was the angle of the blade in the razor. They just didn’t feel right. Then I moved on to the Schick Quatro. Absolutely no good: The blades were so good, they actually shaved my skin off (the top layer of it!) So I finally found the Gillette Mach 3. The handle was perfect, the angles were perfect, and the three blade combo was perfect for my face. (You will notice I have a goatee, and this is because I cannot shave my chin or mustache at all—too many nicks).
So what brand do I use now?
Second, Reiner is going the same way as J.C. Penney, Starbucks, et al. The Old In-Denial Trick: “Well, this time it will work!” Uh-huh. Just like the latest generation of lemmings who believe socialism will work “this time!”
As I’ve said before, the War On Men actually predates me, I believe. It won’t quit now. And the more I think about it, I know Dr. Makow is right: We have the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion in the house, in full effect, and they’re going to deconstruct everything in sight, necromancer intellectual locusts that they are! I’m sure Ms. Reiner doesn’t even know that and doesn’t even care, Xanax-head that she very well could be.
But this really gets my goat: People telling other people to confront and control yet other people. Uh-Huh. Where did I experience being on the receiving end of this? (It was Boys Town. Actually, it’s a great woman’s trick: Almost every NYC mother does it to her sons, more or less). EXCUSE ME: You got a problem with that guy over there, YOU handle it. Fight your own battles! (Hey, Gillette, why don’t you shave my face for me??) Yes, Gillette is now pushing CODEPENDENCY, vicariously via Reiner. IT WON’T WORK WITH ME!
Well, now the feminists can claim true equality: With Ms. Reiner, we finally have LADY MEATHEAD. (It was only a matter of time….)