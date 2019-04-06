Gillette continues their quest to be “woke” by promoting obesity and transgenders

Back in January Gillette showcased an ad entitled, “We Believe: The Best Men Can Be.”

It highlighted what appeared to be toxic masculinity, bullying and the #MeToo movement. In some ways it was shaming men and boys for being boys.

They are now doubling down on their obvious progressive agenda with their new Gillette Venus campaign which features fat women and transgender models. From their Twitter:

“Venus is committed to representing beautiful women of all shapes, sizes, and skin types because ALL types of beautiful skin deserve to be shown. We love Anna because she lives out loud and loves her skin no matter how the “rules” say she should display it”

Gillette Venus is also promoting the transgender known as Jazz Jennings:

“I think when you’re coming into your own with your identity, shaving is a form of expression,” @JazzJennings__ , the face of Gillette Venus’ new campaign #MySkinMyWay, tells R29. “When I was transitioning, shaving my legs was that first step.”

They is NOTHING beautiful about being morbidly obese. Not. One. Thing.

And there is nothing beautiful about promoting the idea that one can physically change their gender because it is biologically impossible.

But you continue down the “woke” slide, Gillette. Just ask Dick’s Sporting Goods how that is working for them.

h/t Breitbart

DCG

