Gillette continues their quest to be “woke” by promoting obesity and transgenders

Back in January Gillette showcased an ad entitled, “We Believe: The Best Men Can Be.”
It highlighted what appeared to be toxic masculinity, bullying and the #MeToo movement. In some ways it was shaming men and boys for being boys.
They are now doubling down on their obvious progressive agenda with their new Gillette Venus campaign which features fat women and transgender models. From their Twitter:
“Venus is committed to representing beautiful women of all shapes, sizes, and skin types because ALL types of beautiful skin deserve to be shown. We love Anna because she lives out loud and loves her skin no matter how the “rules” say she should display it”
Gillette Venus is also promoting the transgender known as Jazz Jennings:
“I think when you’re coming into your own with your identity, shaving is a form of expression,” @JazzJennings__ , the face of Gillette Venus’ new campaign #MySkinMyWay, tells R29. “When I was transitioning, shaving my legs was that first step.”
They is NOTHING beautiful about being morbidly obese. Not. One. Thing.
And there is nothing beautiful about promoting the idea that one can physically change their gender because it is biologically impossible.
But you continue down the “woke” slide, Gillette. Just ask Dick’s Sporting Goods how that is working for them.
h/t Breitbart
DCG
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Why are business corporations glamorizing morbid obesity and pandering to a miniscule minority (“transgenders”) of the population? I just don’t get it.
Oh good, “Jazz” again. Jazz Jennings (Jaron Bloshinsky) was in all likelihood born female. Her baby pictures would seem to bear that out. But either way, a fake and a liar. Imagine that
I think you don’t get it (well, I know that you do get it) because you think logically and rationally, and dare I say it, normally. There is nothing rational about this from the revenue-stream perspective of a large corporaation. The real purpose behind this crap is to invert reality, ugly is beautiful, obese is healthy, “fat acceptance” is empowering, males are females, females are males (but you gotta believe, and “feel” it). Post-truth. Hell on Earth
I know there is a reason I don’t shave… This explains it clearly
Yesterday, I bought a Schick razor, in response to Gillette’s January ad (I had to wait until I was on my last Gillette blade, since the money was already spent).
I guess Gillette feels the morbidly obese will go through their razors faster, because there’s more square inches of skin to shave.
And I didn’t know about them using Jazz to promote blades for the she male crowd. Gillette should’ve just come out with a straight razor to promote FGM & chop Jason/Jazz’ wee-wee off!
When Jason gets older, after shaving its legs, then it can also shave its 5 o’clock shadow.
What do they call Jazz’ Venus razor? 🤔
The Penus? 😸