Friday Funny: Do you have a bronze Democrat?

A woman walks into a curio shop in San Francisco.

Looking around at the exotica, she notices a very life-like, life-sized bronze statue of a rat. It has no price tag but is so striking she decides she must have it.

She takes it to the counter and asks the owner: “How much for the bronze rat?”

“$20 for the rat, $100 for the story,” says the owner.

The woman gives the shop-owner $20: “I’ll just take the rat. You can keep the story.”

As she walks down the street carrying his bronze rat, she notices that a few real rats have crawled out of alleys and sewers and begun following her down the street. This is a bit disconcerting so she begins walking a little faster.

Within a couple of blocks, the group of rats behind her grows to over a hundred and they begin squealing.

She starts to trot toward the bay. She takes a nervous look around and sees that the rats now number in the thousands – and they are all squealing and coming toward her faster and faster.

Terrified, she runs to the edge of the bay and throws the bronze rat as far out into the water as she can.

Amazingly, the rats all jumped into the bay after the bronze rat and drowned.

The woman walks back to the curio shop.

“Aha,” says the owner. “I bet you have come back for the story?”

“No,” says the woman. “I came back to see if you have a bronze Democrat.”

H/t Maziel

~Eowyn

