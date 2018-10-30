FOTM Rebounds

586,893 Pageviews

As the shadowy elite try to silence free speech, Fellowship of the Minds quietly crossed the line of half a million views.

It’s not long since WordPress attempted to choke out Fellowship of the Minds. We quickly moved to a better hosting company and opened up again. Before the attack, FOTM had amassed more than 38 million pageviews. And now in just a few weeks we have had 586,893 Pageviews. That means we are still here, and still speaking. God is good.

♞

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

