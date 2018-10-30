FOTM Rebounds

586,893 Pageviews
As the shadowy elite try to silence free speech, Fellowship of the Minds quietly crossed the line of half a million views.
It’s not long since WordPress attempted to choke out Fellowship of the Minds. We quickly moved to a better hosting company and opened up again. Before the attack, FOTM had amassed more than 38 million pageviews. And now in just a few weeks we have had 586,893 Pageviews. That means we are still here, and still speaking. God is good.
♞
If we are now on a different hosting company, why do my incoming e-mails from FOTM still come addressed from “donotreply (at) wordpress.com”?
Cool… I would post this to FascistBook but they just gave me ’30 days in the hole’ for a post from 4 years ago…
I am very happy to hear this. And I hope that new followers of FOTM will spread the word.
About two weeks ago, Robert David Steele mentioned FOTM in TWO of his podcasts as he was talking about internet censorship of the alt-right. I trust that gained FOTM some more exposure.
Evil is on the march and the internet has proved to be an invaluable tool to conquer it. Hopefully the “internet kill switch” will never work because there are too many alternate ways to get around the censorship, servers dropping sites, etc. And let us not forget Gab.ai or Gab.com, dropped by Joyent and PayPal just yesterday. They need our help, also.